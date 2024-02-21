Apple's newest app is a thrilling gift for sports fans

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack More Arizona children will be eligible for subsidized health care Picture This: Birds at Goldwater General warns against legislators’ plan for state control of Arizona National Guard Acorn Montessori educator in Prescott Valley selected as Teacher of the Year CAFMA donates fire engine to Oatman Fire District The Movement Studio in Prescott Valley wins big at major dance event Prescott Valley Police officers injured in confrontation with loud violent driver Chino Valley school district to hold emergency response test Feb. 22 Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Apple's newest app is a thrilling gift for sports fans

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: February 21, 2024 2 p.m.

Apple’s  (AAPL)  already moved into the sports business with MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball on the TV side, but now the technology giant is releasing a new app about stats and standings.

Apple Sports is launching today for the iPhone and is entirely free, with a promise to be your one-stop shop for stats, play-by-play, and broader standings for any game. You can download it now, and at launch, it supports games within MLS, NBA, men’s and women’s NCAA basketball, NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A.

Related: Yes, you can try a Vision Pro at an Apple Store — here’s how

All of these are in season now, but rest assured, MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA will be supported when the seasons commence. Ahead, we’ll unpack the Apple Sports app and some comments from Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, who TheStreet spoke with before the app's debut.

The individual game view and landing "My Teams" page in the Apple Sports app.

Apple

In Cue’s words, Apple Sports is “all about scores and stats,” and that’s evident as soon as you open the app. Once downloaded, you’re greeted with “Get Started” and a look at the day’s featured games. You can go through and select your favorite leagues and the corresponding teams, but Apple Sports can also pull your selections that you may have made via the News app. Sports isn't leaving the News app either, and you'll still receive push notifications about the games.

Once downloaded, Apple Sports presents you with an onboarding screen to “Get Started” and a look at the day’s featured games.

Apple

Once set, you’re presented with the home screen of Apple Sports, which is a rolling list of today’s games chosen for you based on your preferences. A swipe to the left displays yesterday's games with easy access to scores, and a swipe to the right displays future games. 

Easily, just from a glance, you can see each team’s logo, kick-off time, or how the game has progressed along with the score. When you tap into the match, it opens up centerstage with graphics and more details like the roster, a scorecard, and even betting odds. You can also scroll down to see the standings for each team.

Apple Sports can also give you the most important data for a game right at the top in the form of a Dynamic Island Live Activity for folks with a new iPhone and a Live Activity on the front. The latter can stack up to two games, giving you the match-ups, scores, and even time left. The Live Activity lets you get baseline info without opening the app. 

However, you won’t find a live stream for the game in the app. Rather, Apple Sports will punt you over to the Apple TV app to find a stream. For an MLS match, it would be MLS Season Pass, and a Friday night MLB game might be on Apple TV, but it can also look at the services you subscribe to to help you watch the game, even if it's a third-party service.

But unlike other services, say ESPN, where you need to search manually, Apple Sports gives you the data you want easily and all in one place—hopefully eliminating the need for you to visit multiple apps. So, if you love one MLS team but want to know everything about the NBA and NHL, Apple Sports can be set up to work the best for you. It’s neat and a tall order, especially with just getting the data all in one spot.

“The leagues don’t really have it and it’s a bunch of third parties that the leagues authorize," Cue noted. "So we spent a great deal of engineering time, focusing on aggregating all this data, and making sure that it’s accurate and fast. That just involves working with a lot of partners, along with providing the client server architecture that would minimize latency to give you that kind of performance.”

Apple’s clearly doing the heavy lifting here to pull it all together in one place, focusing on accuracy and speed. For instance, if you're watching the game, you should see the app update in real-time with minimal to no latency. And while it’s only launching on iPhone for now, I am hopeful we’ll see it come to other devices like iPad and maybe Vision Pro or Mac at some point in the future. Cue noted that Siri can also tap into the data, so Apple’s virtual assistant will hopefully have more in-depth responses to sports-related queries.

It’s been in development for a bit, with Cue already using the app daily for about four months. He shared, “It’s the type of app you use multiple times a day,” as you find the information you need, maybe the latest score or what time the game starts, and move on to your next task. That sense of real-time is important, especially as Apple Sports will offer play-by-play for games—I saw a demo of this, and it will appear as a rolling, updating list. It’s worth noting you land on the summary tab of a game and then can select play-by-play as well as box scores.

You’ll also see betting odds by default at the top, but you can turn these off in settings if you’d like. Apple did note that the betting scores are also being provided by DraftKings.

The app icon doesn’t depict just one sport in particular; Cue said: “We tried to make it be something that resembles different sports.” It sort of resembles a soccer field with extra large goals and a basketball court in the center. It’s a cool mish-mash.

I’ll report back soon after some hands-on time with Apple Sports on the iPhone—remember, MLS kicks off this weekend with a number of matches, and the NBA’s season is going strong—but you can download Apple Sports here for the iPhone at no cost. Just be sure your iPhone is running iOS 17.2 and you're in the US, UK, and Canada.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the Dynamic Island at the top of the screen, centered.

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: