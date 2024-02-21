Another big airline just upped its baggage fees

When it comes to plane problems and annoyances, everything that has to do with baggage is very often behind rising rates of passenger dissatisfaction. A recent U.S. Department of Transportation report found that nearly 16% of the 77,656 passenger complaints it received in 2022 were baggage-related.

Along with fears of the airline losing or damaging one's belongings, travelers are increasingly annoyed by high fees that push many to make do with a single carry-on suitcase only to be told to check it at the gate because everyone did the same and there is now no overhead space.

In order to minimize passenger outcry when they want to raise checked baggage fees, airlines have tended to follow a "domino effect" in which one takes the leap and others follow. United Airlines (UAL) , Delta (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) all raised their prices for checking a suitcase on an economy ticket from $25 to $30 around the same time in 2018.

This is how much you'll have to pay to check a bag with JetBlue

While that price has largely stayed steady throughout and immediately after the pandemic, two airlines have increased the fees in recent moths. Alaska Airlines (ALK) started charging $35 instead of $30 for the first bag and $45 instead of $40 for a second bag since the start of January while American earlier this week announced that it would raise its fees to $35 for those who pay for a bag online and $40 for those who wait until the airport.

The latest carrier to join the trifecta of airlines to up their baggage fees is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) . As first reported by travel website The Points Guy, the New York-based airline quietly raised the fees for a first checked bag to $35 for those who pay for it online at least 24 hours before the flight and $45 for those who wait until the airport.

Airline says it 'doesn't like increasing fees' (but then does it anyway)

The second standard-sized bag will cost a respective $50 and $60 depending on how early one adds it to the ticket. The new prices have been in place since Feb. 1 and only apply to those whose ticket fare or loyalty status does not automatically include a checked bag (a free checked bag is also a perk offered to those who book a ticket with the JetBlue credit card.)

This is a $5 and $10 increase from the fees that JetBlue fee charged for the last few years while the $60 limit for a second bag is one of the highest among competing airlines. The airline has not had a profitable quarter since before the Covid-19 pandemic and recently had its plans to grow by acquiring budget airline Spirit (SAVE) blocked by a federal judge.

"While we don't like increasing fees, it's one step we are taking to get our company back to profitability and cover the increased costs of transporting bags," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement to media outlets. "[...] By adjusting fees for added services that only certain customers use, we can keep base fares low and ensure customer favorites like seatback TVs and high-speed WiFi remain free for everyone."