Adoption Spotlight: Daniel

Daniel is a considerate and compassionate boy who works hard to achieve his goals. He has lots of hobbies, like flying drones, riding scooters to playing paintball and excelling on the basketball court. He’ll never say no to spaghetti or orange chicken and loves studying history in school. Daniel hopes to play in the NBA or pursue a career in the military or law enforcement. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.