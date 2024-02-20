OFFERS
Triple H's net worth: WWE star turned head of creative salary, investments, and more

Danni Button
Originally Published: February 20, 2024 6:26 p.m.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has played heel to some of wrestling's biggest names. He helped usher the WWE into its infamous mid-90s Attitude Era in the ring — and now he's steering storylines as the company's head of creative. Nearly thirty years later, Triple H's net worth is one of the most impressive in the WWE.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Chief Content Officer during the WWE Wrestlemania XL Kickoff

Icon Sportswire&solGetty Images

The world of wrestling is full of strong personalities — so it's impressive to say that Triple H has a talent for climbing the ranks in the business. Levinson might not actually be a "Connecticut Blueblood" but he's a member of wrestling nobility in his own right.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley, reasonably shortened to Triple H, started wrestling in 1992 with the International Wrestling Federation. In 1995, promoter and in-ring personality Vince McMahon brought the wrestler to the WWE, where he picked up a whole bunch of title belts. His influence over WWE content has grown from his days in "The Kliq" — and until recently, it seemed like he was being groomed to take the reins from Vince McMahon.

Related: Vince McMahon’s net worth amid new sexual assault lawsuit

Triple H's net worth

As WWE adjusts to new ownership, sources are best able to estimate Triple H's net worth at roughly $250 million

He shares this jointly with his wife, WWE heiress Stephanie McMahon. A large part of the couple's combined net worth comes thanks to McMahon's holding in WWE stock  (WWE) .

What is Triple H's salary?

As head of creative at the WWE, the best estimate we have for Triple H's salary is a couple of years old. However, sources believe that the figurative ringmaster took home $3.6 million in 2022.

Who is the richest WWE wrestler?

By and large, Vince McMahon is the wealthiest wrestler in the WWE. He has recently resigned from his leadership role in WWE, but Mr. McMahon still owns a whopping 29 million shares in TKO Group Holdings. As the dust settles surrounding accusations of sexual misconduct, the wrestling promoter is still valued at around $2.8 billion.

He's followed up by Hollywood crossover and the People's Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Known for his appearances in both Fast & the Furious series to Disney's "Moana", Johnson has built a fortune of approximately $270 million.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon weigh in just beneath that. Together they hold the position of the third richest wrestler in WWE.

Dave Bautista and Paul Levesque attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Stuber" at Regal Cinemas L.A. in 2019.

Rachel Luna&solGetty Images

Wrestling — It's a family business

Plenty of wrestling's biggest names are the second, third, and even fourth-generation to get into the business. Despite wrestling as a "pedigreed" blue-blood for a chunk of his career, Levinson didn't come from a prominent wrestling family. While some conspiracy theorist fans might still call it kayfabe (a term used to describe the illusion that professional wrestling is not staged), fate would see Triple H join the royal family of wrestling as we know it today.

How much is the McMahon family worth?

The best estimates of the McMahon family's collected fortune clocks in around $4.8 billion. Of course, more than half of that comes from Vince McMahon's $2.8 billion fortune and his majority shares in WWE.

Triple H, TKO, and the future of WWE

Over the years, fans and storylines have implied that as McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H was poised to take the reins as CEO of WWE in the stead of Vince McMahon.

In August 2023, amid sexual assault allegations against McMahon, the controversial wrestling figure took leave of his duties, and a company called Endeavor became the owner of WWE. Alongside the UFC brand, WWE now answers to the board of TKO Holdings Group. 

It's unclear what exactly this means for Levinson's future with the company. Previously, he served as a member of the board of directors at WWE. He may no longer hold his board position, but his wife, Stephanie McMahon, still represents 4.5% voting power when it comes to shareholder decisions.

Levinson still maintains his role as head of creative with enthusiasm. We're sure to see him in April 2024 for Wrestlemania XL. Those interested in the business of sports entertainment will undoubtedly be watching the new board of directors at TKO, which includes Dwayne Johnson, to learn more about how the new company plans to run things.

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon's investments, charity, & more

As always, it's hard to know exactly what a public figure likes to invest in. The value of some assets, like houses and cars, is pretty easy to estimate. There are a few details about Triple H and McMahon's investments we do know.

How much of WWE does Stephanie McMahon own?

In 2022, it was estimated that Stephanie McMahon owned around 2.5% of WWE and approximately 2.5 million shares in the company's stock. The value of those shares depends on the stock price of the day but can range from a mere $40 million to $225 million.

Where do Stephanie McMahon and Triple H live?

This wrestling power couple rests their heads on a $30 million estate in Weston, Conn. The nearly 10,000 sq. ft. home is just a few doors down from her dad's estate.

Charity work with Connor's Cure

Like many WWE performers, Triple H and Stephanie's charity work focuses on children. In 2014, the couple started Connor's Cure, a fund that goes toward the fight against pediatric cancer. Through the WWE and a partnership with the V Foundation, Connor's Cure has raised almost $4.5 million to help families and fun research.

