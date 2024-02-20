OFFERS
Spring Valley man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 brutal knife attack More Arizona children will be eligible for subsidized health care Picture This: Birds at Goldwater General warns against legislators' plan for state control of Arizona National Guard Acorn Montessori educator in Prescott Valley selected as Teacher of the Year CAFMA donates fire engine to Oatman Fire District The Movement Studio in Prescott Valley wins big at major dance event Prescott Valley Police officers injured in confrontation with loud violent driver Chino Valley school district to hold emergency response test Feb. 22 Arizona public schools struggle to fill teaching positions as leaders brainstorm school staffing solutions

Toyota's rugged new ride is a hybrid revival of a beloved off-roader

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 20, 2024 10:01 p.m.

Following a two-year hiatus from the U.S. market and amid speculation and rumors about its existence, Toyota  (TM)  has revealed an all new version of its legendary Land Cruiser 4x4 SUV. 

Related: A Tesla engineer and Elon Musk responded to viral claims about the Cybertruck

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

View the 9 images of this gallery on the original article

The new Land Cruiser is a step away from the Lexus-rivaling styling of previous iterations sold stateside, as the new car opts for a more rugged look in the vein of popular off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender  (TENHF) , Ford Bronco  (F)  and Jeep Wrangler  (STLA) . Its classic, boxy exterior is a nod to Land Cruisers of the past, but it still retains a modern, contemporary look that makes Toyota's big 4x4 stand apart from the rest of the pack. 

But no matter which Land Cruiser you get — even the retro-inspired '1958' trim — all Land Cruisers come exclusively with Toyota's powerful i-FORCE MAX turbocharged hybrid engines. Mated to an 8-speed automatic and a full-four-wheel drive system, the new Land Cruiser is good for 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque to power through any surface while still being efficient. Toyota boasts that the new Land Cruiser makes a combined 23 miles per gallon on the highway.

Under the hood of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is a 2.4-liter turbocharged i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine making 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque.

Toyota

This tough 4x4 may be a capable car on the pavement, but Toyota insists that the Land Cruiser is all about what happens off of it. Standard features include electronic center and rear locking differentials for all of the traction off-road, while Toyota's Multi-Terrain select offers adjustable settings to control wheelspin on different types of terrain. 

Additionally, the Land Cruiser comes with an updated version of the CRAWL Control, as well as Downhill Assist to aid the driver in navigating descents. Optional extras include an available front stabilizer bar disconnect mechanism for advanced crawling traction, as well as a Multi-Terrain Monitor system that uses 360 degree cameras to alert drivers of any impeding obstacles on the trail.

Despite its rugged capabilities, the Toyota comes loaded with technology inside. Heated cloth seats, an eight-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and five USB-C ports come standard in the entry-level 1958 trim, while the Land Cruiser trim adds synthetic leather, a power lift gate and a 10-speaker stereo. 

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota

View the 7 images of this gallery on the original article

Customers opting for the Land Cruiser trim can also opt for the "premium package," which brings Lexus-level upgrades such as leather memory, heated and cooled seats, a 14-speaker JBL stereo, a sunroof, two cargo area USB-C ports, a center console cool box, a heads-up display and a digital rear view mirror. 

At $55,950, the Land Cruiser slots itself competitively against well-equipped models of the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, as well as "luxe" rivals like the $60,600 Land Rover Defender 110. 

“The complete redesign of the all-new Land Cruiser amounts to an incredible evolution of the vehicle. We know this new iteration had big shoes to fill, and I am absolutely thrilled to report it has exceeded our high expectations,” Toyota marketing VP Mike Tripp said. “This vehicle retains its legendary capability, and now it offers a significantly lower starting price, tons of creature comforts and even more maneuverability on the trails. We are excited for the world to experience the next edition of Land Cruiser.”

More Automotive:

Toyota expects the new Land Cruiser to hit showrooms in Spring 2024. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

