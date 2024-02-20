Stock Market Today: Stocks slip on new inflation worries; earnings in focus

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures moved lower Tuesday, while Treasury yields held steady at multi-month highs, as investors continued to clip Federal Reserve interest rate forecasts while looking ahead to a key set of retail and tech earnings in the holiday-shortened week.

Walmart (WMT) shares jumped higher in early Tuesday trading after the world's biggest retail notched a record $647.7 billion in 2023 sales, unveiled a 9% dividend boost and topped Street forecasts in its fourth quarter earnings report.

Walmart shares were marked 2.1% higher in pre-market trading and set to open at $174.06 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 8.2%.

A faster-than-expected reading for January inflation, alongside data showing ongoing resilience in the labor market paired with improving strength in manufacturing, has largely erased any chance that the Federal Reserve will cut rates next month.

Traders now, in fact, are pushing the odds of the first rate cut of the year to the Fed's June meeting, suggesting sticky inflation prospects are likely to keep the central bank from committing to its prior forecast of at least three rate cuts over the whole of this year.

The new rate outlook has lifted Treasury bond yields as well as the dollar to multi-month highs, with benchmark 10-year notes last marked at 4.273% heading into the start of the New York trading session.

Investors will also navigate a light calendar of earnings and data this week, although blue-chip names such as Home Depot (HD) , Walmart (WMT) and Nvidia (NVDA) will all provide fourth-quarter updates over the coming days.

With around 80% of the S&P 500 reporting December-quarter earnings so far, analysts see collective profits rising 9.6% from 2022 levels to around $475.2 billion. Looking into the coming quarter, however, the growth rate slips to 5.2%, to a share-weighted total of around $460.6 billion.

On Wall Street, stocks are looking at a softer open to start the holiday-shortened week, with futures contracts tied to the S&P 500, which has gained just under 5% so far this, set for a 16 point opening-bell decline.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, are priced for a 130 point decline while those linked to the Nasdaq suggest an 85 point pullback.

Home Depot shares were a notable early mover, falling nearly 4% to $348 after the home-improvement retailer forecast weaker-than-expected full-year profit amid a pullback in consumer demand.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) , meanwhile, surged 13% to $125.25 after Warren Buffett-backed Capital One disclosed its plan to buy the credit card group in an all-stock deal valued at $35 billion.

In overseas markets, Europe's regionwide Stoxx 600 was marked 0.14% lower in early Frankfurt trading while Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher in London.

Overnight in Asia, China's central bank unveiled a bigger-than-expected cut to its 5-year prime loan rate, a key lending benchmark. But the move provided only a modest boost to domestic stocks, with the regionwide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark rising 0.32% into the close of trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225, meanwhile, was marked 0.28% lower by the end of trading in Tokyo.

