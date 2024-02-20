Las Vegas Strip brings back superstar pop singer for huge new show

The list of star entertainers performing in residencies on the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 is lengthy. If visitors are looking for rock music, Chicago, Santana, Rod Stewart, Foreigner and even 1960s legends Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will make their home in Vegas at some point this year.

For country music fans, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert all have popular residencies to choose from in 2024.

Variety of star headliner residencies in Las Vegas

Guests looking for bit more nostalgia can see Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, 1970's teen idol Donny Osmond or 1970s superstar Barry Manilow this year at various Vegas theaters.

U2's 40-show residency U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) Sphere at The Venetian Resort, which opened Sept. 29, 2023, has been one of most popular engagements to be staged on the Strip. When U2 closes the residency on March 2, the Sphere will get ready for a short residency with jam band Phish April 18-21, followed by Dead & Company's 24-show Dead Forever residency from May 16 through July 13.

Adele's "Weekends with Adele" residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace is another top show that draws sellout crowds. The "Hello" singer will conclude this 100-show residency on June 15, but don't be surprised if Adele returns in a year or two for another residency as she said on Instagram in October 2023 that her Vegas residency helped her fall back in love with performing live again.

Pop star Justin Timberlake has not yet booked a residency in Vegas, but the "SexyBack" singer will roll into Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on May 10-11 on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is Timberlake's first tour in five years. The singer will debut songs from his upcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was," which includes his latest single "Selfish." The album is set to be released March 15.

Superstar R&B headliner Usher's early performances on the Strip date back to 1998 with a performance at MGM Grand Garden Arena followed by 10 subsequent Vegas concerts over the years from 2002 to 2017.

Usher's concerts in Sin City led to residencies at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2021 and 2022, MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2022 and 2023, plus a headlining gig at the Feb. 11 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show at Allegiant Stadium.

The "Yeah" singer is set for another Vegas show on Nov. 15 at T-Mobile Arena on his Past Present Future tour.

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) ANGELA WEISS&solGetty Images

Jennifer Lopez returns to the Strip after five-year hiatus

Finally, superstar entertainer Jennifer Lopez returns to the Strip also for the first time in five years, this time on her This Is Me...Now tour on July 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lopez last performed in Vegas in June 2019 at T-Mobile on her It's My Party tour.

JLo previously headlined her 125-show Las Vegas Strip residency All I Have from January 2016 to September 2018 at the Axis Theater at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, which would later be renamed Zappos Theater near the end of her residency. In March 2023, the venue was again renamed as Bakkt Theater.

Artist fan club and Citi Cardmember presales for her new concert begin Feb. 20, while Live Nation and AXS presales start Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. General public ticket sale begins Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Lopez's show will promote her new release, "This Is Me...Now" which is her first new studio album since her 2014 release "A.K.A." The first single off of "This Is Me...Now," "Can't Get Enough" is available on all platforms.

