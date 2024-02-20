Kenny Smith defends himself to Stephen A. Smith after NBA All-Star Weekend criticism

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley tween librarians take their job seriously while having fun Town Talk: Utilities Department’s oversight leads to saving time, money Immigrants here illegally could be denied public benefits Scams are prevalent; be careful what you say, it could be a Voice Print Scam Federal regulators deny permits for hydropower projects on Navajo Nation Teen Center leader shares perspective on showing ‘love’ in community, country Citibot honors Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson with award New finance director supports growth in Town of Prescott Valley Rodeo Roundup: Did you know that Prescott Frontier Days has an annual Rodeo Dance? Town Council gives OK for affordable home center to set up shop in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Kenny Smith defends himself to Stephen A. Smith after NBA All-Star Weekend criticism

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 20, 2024 6:20 p.m.

NBA on TNT's Kenny Smith is known for one of the most iconic calls in the history of All-Star Weekend. It was during the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest after Vince Carter's contest-clinching dunk when Smith exclaimed "It's over, ladies and gentlemen!" just as Carter was mouthing "It's over" to the camera.

The call lives as one of the resounding memories of fans of the All-Star festivities.

But just like the actual All-Star game, Smith seemed to hit a new low this year as he was calling this year's All-Star Saturday Night for TNT. Smith faced plenty of criticism for his thoughts while calling the three-point showdown between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.

Related: Bill Simmons and Pat McAfee are quietly taking shots at each other on their own shows

The showdown was the first time that the NBA All-Star game featured a direct challenge between an NBA and WNBA star, and the two hold the record for most points ever scored in each of their league's three-point contests.

However, there are two stark differences between the WNBA and NBA three-point contests. 

The first is the size and dimensions of the basketball. An NBA ball is about 29.5 inches in circumference while weighing 22 ounces, while a WNBA ball is one inch smaller and two ounces lighter. This makes sense considering the biological differences in hand size of men and women.

The second is the distance of the three-point line, as the NBA's is about 1.7 inches further the WNBA line at the top of the key and three inches further from the corners. But Ionescu decided that she wanted to shoot from the same distance as Curry for their contest.

Ionescu ended up scoring 26 points in her battle with Curry, the same score that four male participants dropped to advance to the finals in the official shooting contest that took place right before. That was also the score Damian Lillard scored in the finals to win the entire competition.

Curry, widely regarded as the greatest shooter ever, dropped 29 points to edge Ionescu, in a contest that was celebrated by many as a huge success.

However, after Curry's win and despite Ionescu's impressive display, Smith started to argue that Ionescu should have also decided to shoot from the shorter WNBA three-point arc in order to make the competition fair.

"She should've shot from the women's line. That would've been a fair contest," Smith said. 

Smith's comments immediately received push back from fellow commentator Reggie Miller, who is also regarded as one of the game's best shooters of all-time.

"Why are you putting boundaries on her?" Miller responded to Smith.

"It's not a boundary," Smith said. "There's a women's tee in golf and there's a men's tee for a reason."

Miller, whose sister, Cheryl, is also a legendary basketball player, continued to push back against Smith.

Related: Stephen A. Smith among big names attacking horrible NBA All-Star Game

"Good job, Sabrina," Miller said. "Don't let any man put boundaries on you like Kenny."

There was a lot of push back online for Smith after his comments, and he hopped on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on Monday to react to the push back by saying he was actually on Ionescu's side with his comments.

It seems Kenny Smith's point is that Ionescu shooting from the WNBA line would not be viewed as an edge for her and instead that both shooting from Curry's spot is an edge for him.

"It's much to do about nothing," Smith said. "Most people who know basketball understood what I was saying. Actually, I was advocating for her more than anything else because basketball is muscle memory. He practices from one range, she practices from the other ... You take so many shots from the exact same thing, so I'm like, 'Why is he getting the advantage?'"

Beyond the comments on the shooting, Smith also addressed the extra banter between him and Miller as the broadcast was going to commercial. Smith suggested that the NBA should bring more WNBA players back next season for bigger challenge between the two leagues, but Miller alluded to Smith's past comments again.

"Well according to you, you want her just playing with dolls," Miller said.

Kenny Smith closed the broadcast by saying that it's okay to play with dolls, calling out his daughters names in the process.

"You should play with dolls and you could do sports," Kenny Smith told Stephen A. Smith. 

Overall, it seemed like Smith was doubling down on his comments on the show, but also presented the full reasoning behind his thoughts. It seems like he's coming from a pure place, but it's clear that the newness of the competition allows for many clashing thoughts.

One point by WNBA Hall-of-Famer Sue Bird following the backlash to Smith may be worth looking at. Bird said that a woman should be on the broadcast for this event — or for future events — to allow for more nuanced perspectives.

We needed a woman on the headsets, too. So much nuance & storytelling missed.

26 is 26, tho 🔥 https://t.co/d04la1SWKJ

— Sue Bird (@S10Bird) February 18, 2024

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: