How you can attend the 2024 Paris Olympics in person

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are creeping ever so close. And if you're one of those who has dreamed of watching the world's grand sporting event live and in-person, there's a way to make that experience even more special.

On Location, the official hospitality partner of the 2024 Summer Olympics, is offering several top-of-the-line packages for those looking to enhance their once-in-a-lifetime trip to Paris.

The hospitality partner is offering travel and hospitality packages where fans can choose which sporting events to see and how many days they wish to watch as well.

Travel packages include accommodation and go for as low as €495 ($535), which would include a one-night stay at a three-star hotel and a ticket for one of the events.

One of On Location's posters suggests that Olympics goers can have a luxurious viewing experience. On Location

Hospitality packages allow for guests to book services at specific events or in the city. The site lets users choose which sport and which round of the event to watch and lays out which packages are available for each.

For example, there are still tickets available to potentially watch Stephen Curry and the USA Men's Basketball team in the Finals for €2,500 ($2,702). Those tickets come with lounge access, cocktail dining, and live entertainment.

If you're interested in touring France beyond Paris, there are some sporting events like football and basketball whose earlier rounds take place in French cities other than Paris — such as Lille and Marseille. On Location also has packages that include accommodations in those cities together with tickets to those games.

There are still 48 events that have available hospitality packages, including the Opening and Closing Ceremony, with packages starting from €85 ($92) ranging all the way to €9,500 ($10,262). The high-end packages can include tickets to final rounds of some of the biggest events.

There are also travel packages that go upwards of $30,000 ($32,450) that include six nights at a five-star hotel, tickets to the opening or closing ceremony, a tour around Paris, and tickets to some of the top sporting events like the finals of men's soccer.

A rendering of the Clubhouse 24, a hospitality city that will be near the Olympics venues with admission included in many of On Location's packages. On Location

These are opportunities for people to watch the Olympics in person after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was drastically affected by the pandemic. The games were pushed back to 2021 and only had a limited capacity for viewers.

On Location's Chief Commercial Officer Scott Jernigan credits the lack of restrictions this time — and the prominence of a city like Paris — as key reasons why the company has seen a strong demand in sales with a few months to go.

"We are already seeing historic demand and for this year’s Olympics – we have seen that reflected in our package sales," Jernigan told TheStreet in an email. "It’s been six years since fans were able to properly attend the Games and twelve years since they were in a major global hub. It’s not only because of the pent-up demand, but also because, for the first time in a century, these Games are in Paris, one of the most famous and in-demand cities in the world."

