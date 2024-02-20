Amazon's bestselling neck pillow that shoppers use on 12-hour road trips and flights is on sale for just $12

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Quality sleep is something all of us could get more of whether that's at home or while on the go Luckily, on a long flight, one of the best options to pass the time is to just sleep through it, and Napfun’s neck pillow for travel is here to help you do just that. Best of all? It’s on super sale right now.

The Napfun Neck Pillow is the no.1 bestseller in Amazon's travel pillows category, and it’s currently on sale for almost half off, making it just $12 — a steal compared to the original price of $22. Not only is it made with soft fabric, but it comes with chin support, too, so the dreaded chin drop doesn’t snap you back awake (or hurt your neck). It's ideal for all types of travel whether you're going by plane, car, train, or boat.

Shoppers are loving it too, with almost 9,000 people giving it a five-star rating. "I struggle with sleeping when traveling anywhere, but this pillow was perfect," one person said. "It kept my neck supported. Slept like a baby on that 15-hour flight." Another satisfied customer wrote, "I used this as a passenger on a 12-hour drive and I got the best sleep without my neck hurting when I woke up!"

Napfun Neck Pillow, From $12 (was $22) at Amazon

This neck pillow is all about support, giving you enough (soft) structure so your head doesn’t fall to the side and onto a stranger’s shoulder, all while still keeping you comfy enough to stay asleep through a little turbulence.

“I used this on a recent trip to Asia and easily slept the most I have ever slept on a plane,” one shopper wrote. “I was in the middle seat and I always have the issue of head bobbing when I sleep. This pillow provided the perfect amount of support and the tie prevented my head from falling forward as well.”

It’s made from premium memory foam that gives you 360-degree support around your head and keeps your neck steady at four different points, for nodding, side, and back sleepers. Plus, if it has any problems along the way, it comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee. It's no wonder that more than 20,000 pillows have sold in the past 30 days, especially with spring break right around the corner.

“I purchased the Neck Pillow for Traveling seven months ago, and I must say it has been an absolute game-changer for my air travel experiences," another shopper said. "This upgraded travel neck pillow, made with 100% pure memory foam, has provided unparalleled comfort and support during long flights.”

Instead of waking up to a stiff neck after traveling for hours on end, consider adding this now-$12 pillow to your cart and sleep soundly on the way to your next destination.