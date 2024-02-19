Rodeo Roundup: Did you know that Prescott Frontier Days has an annual Rodeo Dance?

They’re planning three nights of dancing for you! The dance is held at the Depot Marketplace | BMO Harris Bank parking lot and admission is still just $5 per person. Band tryouts are happening now, and the winner will be announced soon.

The Rodeo Dance includes:

• Thursday, July 4, is Family Night. Bring your little dancers to this family-friendly event held from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, admission is for the 21 and older crowd. Kick up your heels and dance with us from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The dances are held at the Depot Marketplace | BMO Harris Bank parking lot, located at 303 N. Montezuma St.

Know Before You Go

To ensure the safety of the rodeo attendees and personnel, Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. has implemented enhanced security measures throughout the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. A clear bag policy is in effect for all rodeo performances and is consistent with industry standards nationwide.

All items are subject to search. All prohibited items will be denied entry. Prohibited bags may be left at bag check. No weapons or dangerous items will be accepted at entrances. If you check a bag, you will be provided a clear bag for personal items. Thank you for your cooperation.

Information and photos/images provided by Prescott Frontier Days.