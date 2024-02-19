Pet of the Week: Whitney (United Animal Friends)

Whitney is a bundle of affection and happiness wrapped up in one package. She is a charming 6-month-old Australian Cattle Dog with a heart as tender as her age. Whitney is looking for an individual or family ready to take on the fun and responsibility of training.

When it comes to other furry friends, Whitney gets along seamlessly with other dogs. She is the perfect candidate for another playful four-legged sibling in your household. Whitney is very smart and housetrained.

If you would like to adopt her, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button on her page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.