Pet of the Week: Triscuit (Catty Shack)

Triscuit is a small and playful little gal. Triscuit is friendly to humans and other kittens. Get a string toy out and watch her go! Approximate date of birth is Oct. 15, 2023.

If interested in this cutie she can be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays or inquire through cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.



Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.