Pet of the Week: Trinket (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Trinket is a 1-year-old, classic swirl tabby. He came to Miss Kitty’s as a stray, found by someone who has dogs and could not keep him. Trinket is very sweet and quiet, with a calm personality. He is a beautiful tabby, loves being petted and looking for a forever home. He will be a great companion for one lucky family.

To meet Trinket, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.