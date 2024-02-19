OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Pixie (Blackhat Humane Society)

Pixie - and her bunny - are ready for their forever home. (Courtesy photo)

Pixie - and her bunny - are ready for their forever home. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 19, 2024 12:51 p.m.

Pixie and her bunny are ready for their forever home. She was part of an abandoned litter of cattledog pups near Shiprock and is loving being an inside dog. She is working hard on her house manners, sleeps well in her crate and has other big and little dogs and cats for her playmates.

At 10 weeks old, she still has a lot to learn and is looking for a family that can show her the adventures and training she will need to be her best self.

Please contact blackhathumanesociety.org or call 928-899-3942.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.

