Pet of the Week: Maeve (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Maeve, an approximately 7-month-old female Catahoula mix. Maeve came in with his friends, Tank and Cowboy, and gets along with them very well, but we have not had the chance to try her with any of the other dogs we have here at the shelter. A meet and greet will be necessary if you have other dogs in the home.

Maeve starts off a little shy, but she warms up quickly and is such a sweet girl! Maeve would definitely benefit from some basic obedience training and working on his socialization skills with her new owner as she has not had the chance to get out much in her previous home. We are unsure of how she reacts to kids and cats.

Maeve has an appointment set for her microchip, rabies vaccination and spay at Chino Valley Animal Hospital on Feb. 20, and is up to date on her DAPP and Bordetellla.

If you would like to meet Maeve, please call us at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment today!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.