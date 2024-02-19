In this centuries-old English pancake race, ‘you just have to go flat out’
Pancake race winner Kaisa Larkas, center, and second-place finisher Eloise Kramer, second left, and third-place finisher Rebecca Budd, second right, celebrate after the annual Shrove Tuesday trans-Atlantic pancake race in the town of Olney, in Buckinghamshire, England, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Every year women clad in aprons and head scarves from Olney and the city of Liberal, in Kansas, USA, run their respective legs of the race with pancakes in their pans. According to legend, the Olney race started in 1445 when a harried housewife arrived at church on Shrove Tuesday still clutching her frying pan with a pancake in it. (Kin Cheung/AP)