These compression packing cubes with thousands of perfect Amazon ratings have 'revolutionized' the way people travel

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that airlines charge for every little thing, especially luggage, many travelers want to pack as much as they can into a carry-on bag. This is where compression packing cubes come in handy.

Compression packing cubes make it possible to fit more items into a suitcase because, well, they compress. Whether you roll or layer your clothes into your bag, packing cubes keep clothing and accessories neatly sorted. Even the pros turn to them, like the Washington DC-based flight attendant behind the Fly With Stella YouTube channel. In her “Pack Like a Flight Attendant - Packing Tips” video, which is one of her most popular, she says, “I resisted packing cubes for so long … but they keep you so organized.”

This set of two zippered pouches from Bagsmart is incredibly popular and includes a medium and large size cube. The medium size is great for T-shirts, blouses, pajamas, bathing suits, etc. The large size is meant to hold jackets, sweaters and trousers. The two-piece set is available in black or pink (and there are many other colors available if you buy sets of four or six pieces).

Bagsmart Set of 2 Compression Packing Cubes for Travel, $16 at Amazon

There are thousands of five-star ratings for these cubes, and some people even outline exactly what they were able to fit into them. For example, one shopper listed everything she took on an eight-day trip to Italy, confessing, “I’m an over-packer but managed to bring many items in my carry-on luggage,” and then went on to list: one wool jacket, one quilted puffer jacket, two pairs of denim, two chunky cotton sweaters, two turtlenecks, one camisole, one button down, three pairs of leggings, two long-sleeve shirts, two T-shirts, and additional undergarments and socks. She also called out the cubes’ “neat zippers” and the fact that the set came with customizable labels.

Another happy customer observed that, unlike others, “this set has just [the] sizes I use most often.” This reviewer also noted that while wrinkling should be expected because of the compression, “just unpack and shake out your clothes when you arrive. They’ll be fine.”

Finally, a shopper wrote that these packing cubes made it possible to use just a carry-on for a 13-day trip to the UK. “Not sure why it took me so long to join the packing cube train … If you're in the market for packing cubes, look no further," they said. "These packing cubes make it easy to organize your suitcase. The double zippers make it easier to compress the contents. Also really love that they are machine washable. Made it super easy to unpack my bags.”

Now, who's ready to board? Shop this popular compression cube set for $16 before your spring travel plans and you'll be all set.