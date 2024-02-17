These compression packing cubes with thousands of perfect Amazon ratings have 'revolutionized' the way people travel

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Small wildfire extinguished off Fain Road What voters need to know for 2024 elections Times are tough, getting tougher out there CVUSD leaders hail robust CTE program for value to all students Arizona House panel approves measure that could shield parents from liability if child shoots someone As animal shelters exceed capacity, groups seek to keep pets with families Prescott releases settlement agreement with former city manager Yavapai College offering Practical Nursing Fast Track Certificate program League of Women Voters, OLLI invite Terry Goddard to speak March 2 House panel advances bill for a Holocaust center, but holds back funds for now

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

These compression packing cubes with thousands of perfect Amazon ratings have 'revolutionized' the way people travel

Dana Sullivan Kilroy
Originally Published: February 17, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that airlines charge for every little thing, especially luggage, many travelers want to pack as much as they can into a carry-on bag. This is where compression packing cubes come in handy.

Compression packing cubes make it possible to fit more items into a suitcase because, well, they compress. Whether you roll or layer your clothes into your bag, packing cubes keep clothing and accessories neatly sorted. Even the pros turn to them, like the Washington DC-based flight attendant behind the Fly With Stella YouTube channel. In her “Pack Like a Flight Attendant - Packing Tips” video, which is one of her most popular, she says, “I resisted packing cubes for so long … but they keep you so organized.”

This set of two zippered pouches from Bagsmart is incredibly popular and includes a medium and large size cube. The medium size is great for T-shirts, blouses, pajamas, bathing suits, etc. The large size is meant to hold jackets, sweaters and trousers. The two-piece set is available in black or pink (and there are many other colors available if you buy sets of four or six pieces). 

Bagsmart Set of 2 Compression Packing Cubes for Travel, $16 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

There are thousands of five-star ratings for these cubes, and some people even outline exactly what they were able to fit into them. For example, one shopper listed everything she took on an eight-day trip to Italy, confessing, “I’m an over-packer but managed to bring many items in my carry-on luggage,” and then went on to list: one wool jacket, one quilted puffer jacket, two pairs of denim, two chunky cotton sweaters, two turtlenecks, one camisole, one button down, three pairs of leggings, two long-sleeve shirts, two T-shirts, and additional undergarments and socks. She also called out the cubes’ “neat zippers” and the fact that the set came with customizable labels.

Another happy customer observed that, unlike others, “this set has just [the] sizes I use most often.” This reviewer also noted that while wrinkling should be expected because of the compression, “just unpack and shake out your clothes when you arrive. They’ll be fine.”

Finally, a shopper wrote that these packing cubes made it possible to use just a carry-on for a 13-day trip to the UK. “Not sure why it took me so long to join the packing cube train … If you're in the market for packing cubes, look no further," they said. "These packing cubes make it easy to organize your suitcase. The double zippers make it easier to compress the contents. Also really love that they are machine washable. Made it super easy to unpack my bags.”

Now, who's ready to board? Shop this popular compression cube set for $16 before your spring travel plans and you'll be all set.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: