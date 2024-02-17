OFFERS
Obituary: Priscilla ("Percy") Price Wright

Priscilla ("Percy") Price Wright

Priscilla ("Percy") Price Wright

Originally Published: February 17, 2024 7 p.m.

Priscilla ("Percy") Price Wright March 27, 1928 - January 22, 2024.

After a lengthy and fulfilling life of faith, family, and community service, long-time Prescott resident Percy Wright, 95, passed into the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ and was reunited with her husband of 62 years on Jan. 22, 2024.

Percy is survived by her three children: David (wife Dedie), Susan Lee (husband Doug) and Stuart (wife Erin), as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, her two brothers, Jay Price Jr. and Rawson Price, and by her granddaughter Madisen Wright. Her full obituary is available on the Ruffner-Wakelin website. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church of Prescott at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Donations in her name may be made to the church.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Priscilla's guestbook and share a memory with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

