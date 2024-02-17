OFFERS
Obituary: Pamela Jean (Turk) Tammen

Pamela Jean (Turk) Tammen

Pamela Jean (Turk) Tammen

Originally Published: February 17, 2024 7:20 p.m.

Pamela Jean (Turk) Tammen, also known as Pam, passed away on Feb. 2, 2024, at her home in Prescott, Arizona. She was born on Nov. 11, 1957, in Niles, Michigan to Doris and Richard Turk.

Pam leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends she left behind. She is survived by her husband Tom Tammen, her mother Doris Turk, her three children Michael Tammen, Stephanie Tammen (Mizell) and Jessica Tammen, her granddaughter Marigold Mizell and her sister Brenda Canty.

Pam spent most of her life in Prescott. She had a fondness for her community and actively participated in School Parent Support Organizations and volunteered her time at YRMC. Most recently, Pam had the joy of working as a travel agent, bringing others' dream vacations to life, and sharing her own love for world travel. In her over 40 years in Prescott, she also worked as a realtor and in local home-decor stores, where she shared her special skill of interior design. Second only to spending time with family, Pam's most beloved activity was traveling. Whether it was a day trip within Arizona or an adventure on the other side of the world, Pam was always planning her next getaway. She will be deeply missed on future family trips.

When it came to family gatherings, Pam always supplied delicious food as well as new games and activities to fuel family competitions. Perhaps inspired by her love of Disney, she had the ability to "bring the magic" to any event she attended (and was an advocate for "margarita Fridays"). Perhaps an insight into her approach to life can be taken from the Walt Disney quote "Adults are only kids grown up, anyway."

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at the Watson Lake Pavilion in Prescott, Arizona, starting at noon. The Tammen Family welcomes friends and family to join us as we celebrate Pam's life and remember the joy and love she brought to all our lives.

If you would like to remember Pam with a gift, in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation to support further research on cancer treatment options. Contributions can be made at: https://theibcnetwork.networkforgood.com/projects/131869-the-ibc-network-foundation-everyday-giving-page Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Pamela's guestbook and share a memory with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

