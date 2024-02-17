OFFERS
Saturday, Feb. 17
Weather
Obituary: Mary Sharon "Sheree" Pitrat

Originally Published: February 17, 2024 7:05 p.m.

Mary Sharon "Sheree" Pitrat, daughter of the late Tremaine Oscar "T.O." and Geneva Gilbert was born on March 18, 1943 in Waynesville, Missouri. She attended Roosevelt School and continued on in the Phoenix Union High school district. She raised her children in Laveen, Arizona, where she was an active member in her community, her children's school, and after-school activities. She was a member of the Laveen Cowbells, an active member of the Heard Museum Guild, and an art teacher for the local 4-H Club.

Sheree married Hayden "Wayne" Pitrat in 1986 and the two of them have spent 38 years completely devoted to one another.

Above all, Sheree was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She did not know a stranger. Wayne and Sheree's home was always the headquarters for holiday gatherings, where not only family and friends were invited, but friends of friends and neighbors who didn't have family close-by or were simply, alone. Everyone felt welcome and at home.

Sheree was a member of the Back Country Horsemen, the Desert Saddlebags of Phoenix, and Las Damas of Wickenberg, where she and Wayne made lifelong friendships. They loved to host rides at their ranch in Chino Valley, Arizona, and frequently traveled all over the state with these clubs.

Sheree passed away on Jan. 24, 2024. She is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Robert ("Bob") Gilbert; her daughter, Jill Jones; and her son, Reginald Jones. She is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne Pitrat; her children Janet Whitney (Jim Whitney), Jack Pitrat (Kristine Pitrat), and Sharon Pitrat; son-in-law, Jesse Marquez; her sister, Jacqueline Mosley; her sister-in-law, Cecy Gilbert; nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family is holding a Celebration of Life on March 17, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., at the Chino Valley Senior Center in Chino Valley, Arizona. Information provided by the family.

