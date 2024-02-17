OFFERS
Obituary: Jack Moore

Jack Moore

Jack Moore

Originally Published: February 17, 2024 7:10 p.m.

Jack Moore, 90, passed away on Feb. 4, 2024. Jack was born in Grandview, Ohio on Aug. 30, 1933, to James and Phyllis Moore. He is preceded by his parents and brother James. He leaves the love of his life, wife of 70 years, Joan; four children: Julie (Phillip), Michelle, Rene, Jack II (Sonja) and five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jack worked as a Chevron dealer for 35 years before retiring to Prescott, Arizona 43 years ago. He then worked for Demmings Chevron and Walmart as a technician and greeter for 15 years. He then retired again. His love was for his family and being involved and active in his community. He participated in the Civitan Club, Habitat for Humanity, and the Optimus Club. In remembrance of Jack, donation is suggested to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or Yavapai Animal Shelter. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home. Information provided by the funeral home.

