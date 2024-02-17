Obituary: Binnie Bon Herrmann

Binnie Bon Herrmann, 83, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 7, 2024 peacefully with her husband by her side. She was born on Aug. 21, 1940, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to the late Henry H. and Margaret Westfall. Binnie was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Echo Denniston and Jeri Westfall.



Binnie grew up on a cranberry marsh in Cranmoor and loved telling stories about the marsh and sharing so many experiences that shaped who she was. Binnie had a passion for animals, especially her own fur babies through the years. She found joy in spending time with them and caring for them. She also had a deep appreciation for nature and enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors, taking in the beauty of the world around her and she was able to identify most types of birds. Binnie was also known for her baking and cooking skills, always creating delicious meals and treats for her loved ones to enjoy.





Binnie is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Herrmann; her sister Shelley Westfall-Christy (Thomas); her daughter, Lisa Englund; and her grandson, Jacob Englund. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Arizona in Binnie's memory.



The funeral arrangements are being handled by Hansen Mortuary. Please join us in celebrating and honoring Binnie's life Feb. 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Information provided by the funeral home.