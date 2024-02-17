OFFERS
Iconic rock band returns for Las Vegas Strip high-demand shows

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: February 17, 2024 noon

Popular singers and bands flock to Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos to star in headliner residencies for days, weeks, months and years, while others roll into Sin City for a day or two on their tour schedule. Sometimes performers have done both – brought their national or world tours to Vegas and later signed on for residencies. 

Megastar rock band U2 included Las Vegas on seven tours between 1987's Joshua Tree Tour and 2018's Experience + Innocence Tour, making stops at Thomas and Mack Arena, Sam Boyd Stadium, MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena.

U2 an appropriate match for the Sphere

U2 turned out to be the appropriate band to open Sphere Entertainment's  (SPHR)  Sphere at The Venetian Resort, as the band has been known for its elaborate high-tech stage effects. The Sphere's state-of-the-art amenities, therefore, were a match for U2 for its 40-show residency U2/UV Achtung Baby Live, which opened Sept. 29, 2023 and closes March 2.

Superstar R&B headliner Usher has become a top performer on the Strip dating back to a 1998 performance at MGM Grand Garden Arena and 10 subsequent Vegas concerts over the years from 2002 to 2017.

The frequency of Usher's concerts in Sin City led to residencies at Caesars Entertainment's  (CZR)  Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2021 and 2022 and MGM Resorts International's  (MGM)  Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2022 and 2023. Usher's concerts and successful residencies helped him secure the ultimate headlining gig in 2024, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show at Allegiant Stadium.

The "Yeah" singer comes back to Vegas on Nov. 15 at T-Mobile Arena on his Past Present Future tour.

Lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs live on stage at Moody Center on Sept. 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Jim Bennett&solGetty Images

Pearl Jam returns to Vegas after 18 years 

Legendary superstar rock band Pearl Jam might not be in line for a Vegas residency, but the band will return to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time in 18 years at MGM Resorts International's  (MGM)  MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 16 and 18 as part of its Dark Matter World Tour 2024.

The concerts will promote the band's 12th studio album "Dark Matter" which will be released on April 19 on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records. The album's title track is currently available on the band's website pearljam.com.

Pearl Jam is conducting a Ten Club members-only presale for paid club members who have been active since Feb. 12 through Ticketmaster.com, the band said in a Feb. 13 statement. General public ticket sales will be available only through Ticketmaster registration, for which fans may register by Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter Tour ticket sale.

The band expects high demand for tickets for the two shows, and registration does not guarantee access to the sale. Fans will be randomly selected to access the sale based on ticket availability. Those not selected will be waitlisted and receive an email if  tickets remain available.

Pearl Jam last performed in Las Vegas in July 2006 at the Grand Garden, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The band was scheduled to play the Grand Garden in May 2022, but had to cancel the show after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for Covid-19.

