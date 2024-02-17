OFFERS
Disney World brings back iconic attraction many thought was gone

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: February 17, 2024 3:40 p.m.

Disney World used the covid pandemic as a bit of a reset. The company had to close its Florida theme parks for a few months and when they reopened it was not business as usual.

During those dark days, the company conducted health checks at its gates, required masks, and enforced social distancing. It also implemented a reservation system and ended the popular practice of park hopping.

Related: Carnival Cruise Line bans a highly-requested onboard item

In that period, the company also lowered the daily capacity at each park and closed some popular features like character meet-and-greets, and meals where visitors get to take pictures with their favorite Walt Disney (DIS) characters.

Once the impact of covid lessened, Disney World dropped most of its changes. All the health and safety measures went away, but the company did keep daily capacity slightly lower to deliver a better customer experience. The company has also mostly dropped its reservation system, although pieces of it remain.

Some changes, however, seem to be permanent. Disney World, for example, used to offer a service where park guests could buy something and have it delivered to their hotel rooms. That service has come back at Disneyland but not at the company's four Florida theme parks or the nearby Disney Springs shopping area. 

In these happier post-pandemic days Disney World has also brought back character meet and greets including character dining. One high-end character dining restaurant, however, had remained closed, and many expected the closure was permanent.

Disney World brings back a high-end character dining restaurant 

The Grand Floridan stands as Disney World's flagship hotel. It's a grand offering with a level of luxury not offered at any of the company's other properties. Walt Disney may argue that as the company has seven other hotels it lists in its luxury category, but the Grand Floridian stands above them in a sort of throwback way.

"Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage, and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era," the company shared on its website.

One of the signature restaurants at the Grand Floridian, 1900 Park Fare has been closed for over four years. That left many fans of the eatery to assume it had closed forever, but Disney recently updated its website to show that it would return on April 10.   

"When it welcomes guests back, this restaurant will feature a refreshed menu for its breakfast and dinner buffets, as well as a new character lineup including Aladdin in his Prince Ali attire, Cinderella, Mirabel, and Tiana in her Tiana's Bayou Adventure outfit," Theme Park Tourist shared.

Some Disney World changes appear permanent

During the pandemic, Disney World eliminated room service at all of its Florida hotels. That was actually something many of its rivals did as well and many hotel operators have opted to not bring it back.

Disney has only returned room service to the Grand Floridian. At all of the company's other resort properties, guests can place a mobile order and pick it up, but it won't be delivered to their rooms. 

In addition, another food-related offering has not returned and does not appear likely to.

"There are a few dessert parties that never returned. The Fantasmic! Dessert & VIP Viewing Experience paired sweet and savory snacks along with reserved seating at the popular Fantasmic! Nighttime Spectacular in Disney’s Hollywood Studios," Disney Food Blog reported.

Disney has also failed to bring back the "Frozen Ever After Dessert Party" that had been offered during Epcot's nighttime shows.

