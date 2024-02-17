Carnival Cruise Line bans a highly-requested onboard item

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Small wildfire extinguished off Fain Road What voters need to know for 2024 elections Times are tough, getting tougher out there CVUSD leaders hail robust CTE program for value to all students Arizona House panel approves measure that could shield parents from liability if child shoots someone As animal shelters exceed capacity, groups seek to keep pets with families Prescott releases settlement agreement with former city manager Yavapai College offering Practical Nursing Fast Track Certificate program League of Women Voters, OLLI invite Terry Goddard to speak March 2 House panel advances bill for a Holocaust center, but holds back funds for now

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Carnival Cruise Line bans a highly-requested onboard item

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: February 17, 2024 2:35 p.m.

Cruise lines have a long list of items passengers can't bring onboard. That's because cruise ships face special dangers compared to land-based hotels.

Passengers often don't know these rules or try to get around them because when you leave your cruise you will see a table full of confiscated items being returned. People pack everything from candles to coffee makers as well as forbidden items like bottles of alcohol.

Related: Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line passengers get a warning

In most cases, the cruise line simply removes the item from your checked bag which you learn when your bag does not make it to your room. You get a call or a note saying to come pick up your luggage where you learn what has been confiscated.

Unless you try something truly illicit, like trying to hide booze in a fake shampoo bottle or attempt to bring cannabis (or any other controlled substance) onboard, cruise lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean give passengers the benefit of the doubt that the mistake was honest.

Many people don't know, for example, the cruise lines ban surge protectors. You can bring a power strip or outlet extender that does not offer surge protection, but the seemingly safer ones are not allowed because they actually increase fire risk.

The same logic applies to curling irons for your hair or irons to fix the wrinkles in your clothes. Both could cause a fire because they get very hot.

Many passengers don't bother checking what's allowed, they simply search Google or Amazon for "cruise-safe" items. The problem is that one popular item that has popped up in ads on various cruise-related websites and Facebook groups says it's cruise-safe, but the cruise lines have not approved it.

Passengers and crew members are not allowed to use irons in their cabins.

Image source&colon Pixabay

'Cruise safe' iron is a bold claim

Cruise ship passengers often lament not being able to bring an iron because their clothes get wrinkled being packed in a bag. It's actually a bigger issue for crew members who need to keep their uniforms looking crisp because many Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ships only have one or two ironing boards with working irons in the crew laundry areas.

Carnival does offer a self-serve laundry option for passengers. Royal Caribbean does not, while both have laundry services where, for an added fee, you can get items pressed and/or cleaned.

Many cruisers got excited when they saw ads for the Riddia Press iron from Magis Industries, Inc. In the ads, which have appeared on social media, the company calls the iron "TSA approved” and “cruise ship approved.”

The TSA, of course, has no role in regulating cruise ships and "cruise ship approved" doesn't actually mean anything. In theory, the company pushes that its irons are safe for use onboard because they heat up quickly and shut off automatically.

That's not how Carnival sees it, according to Brand Ambassador John Heald.  

Carnival Cruise Line comments on "cruise-safe" iron

Heald, who usually takes a humorous tone addressed the issue on his Facebook page. His comments were first reported by CruiseHive.

“Let me start by saying I’m sure this is a wonderful product, sold by a fabulous company. However, as people have been asking me today, I want to address this,” The question is, has this really been approved for use on the ships?” Heald wrote.

His answer was definitive.

“The answer is no, this is not approved by us, and I would doubt, although it’s not for me to say, other cruise lines also,” Heald added. “We would not allow it on board and it would be confiscated.”

Carnival customers, however, don't have to resort to trying to steam their clothes in the bathroom or using wrinkle release sprays.

"Self-service launderettes are located on staterooms decks. There are 2 or 3 washers, 2 or 3 dryers, and 1 iron and ironing board in each launderette. The cost is $3.50 per washer load and $3.50 per dryer load. For your convenience, if you have not packed your own, each launderette has a vending machine that dispenses small boxes of detergent and water softener at $2 per box," the cruise line shared on its website.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: