Carnival Cruise Line bans a highly-requested onboard item

Cruise lines have a long list of items passengers can't bring onboard. That's because cruise ships face special dangers compared to land-based hotels.

Passengers often don't know these rules or try to get around them because when you leave your cruise you will see a table full of confiscated items being returned. People pack everything from candles to coffee makers as well as forbidden items like bottles of alcohol.

In most cases, the cruise line simply removes the item from your checked bag which you learn when your bag does not make it to your room. You get a call or a note saying to come pick up your luggage where you learn what has been confiscated.

Unless you try something truly illicit, like trying to hide booze in a fake shampoo bottle or attempt to bring cannabis (or any other controlled substance) onboard, cruise lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean give passengers the benefit of the doubt that the mistake was honest.

Many people don't know, for example, the cruise lines ban surge protectors. You can bring a power strip or outlet extender that does not offer surge protection, but the seemingly safer ones are not allowed because they actually increase fire risk.

The same logic applies to curling irons for your hair or irons to fix the wrinkles in your clothes. Both could cause a fire because they get very hot.

Many passengers don't bother checking what's allowed, they simply search Google or Amazon for "cruise-safe" items. The problem is that one popular item that has popped up in ads on various cruise-related websites and Facebook groups says it's cruise-safe, but the cruise lines have not approved it.

Passengers and crew members are not allowed to use irons in their cabins. Image source&colon Pixabay

'Cruise safe' iron is a bold claim

Cruise ship passengers often lament not being able to bring an iron because their clothes get wrinkled being packed in a bag. It's actually a bigger issue for crew members who need to keep their uniforms looking crisp because many Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ships only have one or two ironing boards with working irons in the crew laundry areas.

Carnival does offer a self-serve laundry option for passengers. Royal Caribbean does not, while both have laundry services where, for an added fee, you can get items pressed and/or cleaned.

Many cruisers got excited when they saw ads for the Riddia Press iron from Magis Industries, Inc. In the ads, which have appeared on social media, the company calls the iron "TSA approved” and “cruise ship approved.”

The TSA, of course, has no role in regulating cruise ships and "cruise ship approved" doesn't actually mean anything. In theory, the company pushes that its irons are safe for use onboard because they heat up quickly and shut off automatically.

That's not how Carnival sees it, according to Brand Ambassador John Heald.

Carnival Cruise Line comments on "cruise-safe" iron

Heald, who usually takes a humorous tone addressed the issue on his Facebook page. His comments were first reported by CruiseHive.

“Let me start by saying I’m sure this is a wonderful product, sold by a fabulous company. However, as people have been asking me today, I want to address this,” The question is, has this really been approved for use on the ships?” Heald wrote.

His answer was definitive.

“The answer is no, this is not approved by us, and I would doubt, although it’s not for me to say, other cruise lines also,” Heald added. “We would not allow it on board and it would be confiscated.”

Carnival customers, however, don't have to resort to trying to steam their clothes in the bathroom or using wrinkle release sprays.

"Self-service launderettes are located on staterooms decks. There are 2 or 3 washers, 2 or 3 dryers, and 1 iron and ironing board in each launderette. The cost is $3.50 per washer load and $3.50 per dryer load. For your convenience, if you have not packed your own, each launderette has a vending machine that dispenses small boxes of detergent and water softener at $2 per box," the cruise line shared on its website.

