Adoption Spotlight: Ashton
Originally Published: February 17, 2024 9:59 p.m.
Ashton is a happy energetic young kid that enjoys making and flying origami planes competitively. Some of the planes he’s made have flown over 50 yards! He also has a passion for all thing’s aviation, skateboarding and dogs. He hopes to to design graphics for shoes and skateboards when he grows up. Get to know Ashton and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
