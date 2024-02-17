OFFERS
A popular cordless handheld vacuum that even Dyson users call a 'lifesaver' is on sale for just $100 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 17, 2024 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Full-size vacuums are great for cleaning large areas like kitchen floors and living room carpets, but what about all of the small nooks and crannies in between? Large upright vacuums aren't always equipped to clean furniture and countertops, and that's why thousands of Amazon shoppers are turning to a cordless handheld vacuum instead, especially while a top-rated option is on sale.

The Shark WandVac Cordless Hand Vac is currently on sale for just $100, a $30 discount from the original price, and it's ranked as one of Amazon's top 10 bestselling handheld vacuums. It's also backed by more than 12,000 people who have given it a five-star rating for its quality and convenient design. Since the machine only weighs 1.4 pounds and is cordless, you can take it practically anywhere that needs a deep clean. Use it to clean your car's interior, between couch cushions, and countertops, or even take it to the office to give your desk a quick dusting. 

Shark WandVac Cordless Hand Vac, $100 (was $130) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This handheld vacuum uses a high-speed brushless motor with powerful suction to pick up everything in its path. It's a small yet mighty device that's great for cleaning dust, dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and other debris from hard-to-reach areas. It comes with a charging dock as well as an interchangeable crevice tool for tight spaces and a multi-surface pet tool for ridding hair from upholstery, carpets, and rugs, so you're prepared for any type of mess. Everything it sucks up goes through a washable and reusable HEPA filter and is then captured inside the one-touch empty dust cup.

"This thing is a little tank," one reviewer wrote. "Even when the machine has gone THREE AND A HALF YEARS of daily usage with not a single filter change, the motor and the battery are fine. I quickly ordered a replacement pack of filters on the cheap, popped one in, and holy moly: It's like the day I bought it."

Another person who's a Dyson user called it a "lifesaver" and added, "After picking up the cat litter with no effort whatsoever, it has since been around the whole house doing the baseboards, underneath the cabinets in the kitchen, and it's even great for the cobwebs and the trim over the doorway!"

A third shopper put the battery to the test and said, "The battery lasted about 20 minutes before needing to be put back on the charger, and was fully charged in less time than the two and a half hours." Overall, they described the vacuum as "little but mighty" and "light as a feather."

The fact that a portable handheld vacuum cleaner by a trusted brand like Shark is on sale for $100 is a steal. Don't wait to add one to your cart because there's no telling how long the deal will last. 

