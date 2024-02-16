OFFERS
Friday, Feb. 16
Yes, you can try a Vision Pro at an Apple Store — here’s how

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: February 16, 2024 7:41 p.m.

If you’re keen to try the Apple Vision Pro, visiting your local Apple Store should be next on your list.

Safe to say, there is a lot of hype around Apple’s latest gadget and its first entry into a new product category since the Apple Watch first hit the scene. Considering Vision Pro is a Spatial Computer that lives in a headset, it’s not necessarily as simple as just walking into a store, but Apple  (AAPL)  is still making it easy.

Ahead, we’re walking through how to book an Apple Vision Pro demo slot at your local Apple Store and what you can expect the experience to be like. You can also read our full thoughts on the Vision Pro in TheStreet’s full review here.

A customer demoing Apple Vision Pro at Apple 5th Avenue on Feb. 2, 2024.

Apple

How to book a Vision Pro demo at the Apple Store

You’ll start by opening the Apple Store App or visiting Apple.com to book a demo slot. Just ensure you have an Apple ID and are 13 years or older. Confirm or share your location, and pick your desired Apple Store from a list of the closest ones. Pick a date and time, and you’ll notice that each slot is in 30-minute intervals, and that’s precisely because each demo is 30 minutes long.

After you confirm your appointment — you can follow detailed steps for booking on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app below — you’ll arrive at the Apple Store for your appointment and check-in. Then, you’ll be matched with a Specialist who will be with you for the entire demo experience.

Just like ordering a Vision Pro, you’ll start the experience with a simple face scan, basically the same as Face ID. You’ll turn your head up and down, left to right, and Apple uses this to pick the proper “Light Seal” for you to ensure a good, comfortable experience via the Vision Pro.

From there, a Vision Pro will be brought to you with the proper “Light Seal.” If you confirmed you need prescription lenses, they’ll also be brought out. Then, you’ll be off to the races and in for a 30-minute experience with the Apple Vision Pro. Expect to experience navigating with your eyes and the double tap gesture, Apple Immersive Videos, and other aspects of the Vision Pro.

On Apple.com

  • Head to the Vision page and click “Book a Demo” on the top right side, or click this link.
  • Sign in with your Apple ID.
  • Share your location or enter your zip code.
  • Pick a store, date, and time from the list.
  • Confirm your name, email address, phone number, and that you’re over 13 years old.
  • Click “Reserve It.”

Via the Apple Store App

  • Navigate to the Vision Pro page within the app and tap “Book a demo.”
  • Click continue after reading the quick notes on what to expect.
  • Pick your desired Apple Store from the list, then choose the best date and time.
  • Confirm your name, email address, and phone number, as well as that you’re over 13 years of age.
  • Then click “Reserve it” to lock in your appointment.

For either route, once reserved, look out for an email from Apple confirming the appointment and a place to note if you wear glasses or contacts so that you can be set up with prescription lenses.

If you’re sold after the demo and want to buy a Vision Pro, you’re also in the right place. You can check availability with a specialist and discuss purchase options, like financing it via an Apple Card Monthly Installments.

Regardless of the result, you’ll get a wide-ranging demo with the Vision Pro and the ability to try the immersive, eye and hand tracking for yourself.

