Target leaves customers frustrated with its latest change in its stores

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Small wildfire extinguished off Fain Road What voters need to know for 2024 elections Times are tough, getting tougher out there CVUSD leaders hail robust CTE program for value to all students Arizona House panel approves measure that could shield parents from liability if child shoots someone As animal shelters exceed capacity, groups seek to keep pets with families Prescott releases settlement agreement with former city manager Yavapai College offering Practical Nursing Fast Track Certificate program League of Women Voters, OLLI invite Terry Goddard to speak March 2 House panel advances bill for a Holocaust center, but holds back funds for now

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Target leaves customers frustrated with its latest change in its stores

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: February 16, 2024 9:48 p.m.

Target appears to be piloting a major change to its stores. The retail giant is reportedly scaling back on self-check hours, and it's having unintended consequences. Customers at Target stores have recently been flagging long cashier checkout lines on social media, which appears to be the result of understaffing and closed self-checkout lanes.

In a new Reddit post, a Target employee claimed that the store they work at has cut its self-checkout (SCO) hours by half.

Related: Target CEO has surprising words on retail theft

“We’re open 8-10 normally but I just got told that our SCO will now only be operating 10-6:30,” wrote the Reddit user.

Another user replying to the post claims that in the Target store they work at, not only have self-checkout hours shrunk, but so have the number of cashiers.

“Ours are open 11-7 now. We're supposed to have two cashiers until 11. We have one,” wrote the user.

Another Target employee in the thread claims that they were told that the reduced checkout hours was due to the company attempting to prevent retail theft.

“Was told, it’s every store and it’s to prevent people/ employees from stealing and if we were to use them then we can get fired if we used them after 8pm est,” wrote the user.

A customer at the self checkout of a Target store in the Queens borough of New York City on May 16, 2023.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

A spokesperson for Target did not confirm or deny that the company was permanently reducing self-checkout hours at its stores, but clarified to TheStreet in an emailed statement that “select stores” are undergoing “a number of tests.”

“In select stores we are piloting a number of tests to determine their impact on the overall guest experience,” wrote the spokesperson. “These tests vary by location.”

The news of Target's reduced self-checkout hours comes at a time when the company is being blasted online by customers for having long cashier checkout lines. In a viral tweet that was posted on social media platform X on Feb. 13, which gained over 26.9 million views, a user shared a photo of a long line stretched across a local Target store in Virginia revealing that only one cashier was working at the time.

I don’t even know what to say about this. ONE cashier?! pic.twitter.com/hfaHYghERi

— Cancer in the water (@CarrdiganButton) February 13, 2024

Some users in the comments of the tweet also revealed that they too have spotted long lines at their local Target stores, and cited closed self-checkout lanes as one of the culprits.

The target by me closed all self checkout and let one person check ppl out. After the line got massive they realized it was dumb and let ppl use self checkout.

— Lily Doxy 🇭🇹 (@lilydoxy) February 14, 2024

Employees at Target are also being encouraged to evenly split the amount of guests using self checkout and regular cashier checkout lanes due to a new policy, according to a report from Fast Company. 

Target has recently been battling retail theft in its stores, which could be the reason why it has reportedly has cut back on self-checkout hours. Last November, Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC in an interview that retail theft was the reason behind the company announcing in September that it was closing nine stores across four different states.

“They were stores where we made big investments in additional asset protection. Working with third-party security, we have used other devices to try to control theft,” he said. “But we closed those stores because we deemed it wasn’t safe for our teams to continue to operate in those environments. And it’s really hard to make a decision to close a store.”

He also revealed in the interview that the company has been working with lawmakers and exploring the use of different technology to help tackle retail theft.

Retail theft has dramatically increased since 2020. According to recent data from the Council of Criminal Justice, shoplifting incidents across the country were 16% higher during the first half of 2023 than the first half of 2019. Also, according to the National Retail Federation, shoplifting in 2022 resulted in industry losses of $112.1 billion.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: