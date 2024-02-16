Starbucks introduces new store concept customers will love

One of the many reasons coffee lovers frequent Starbucks (SBUX) is because there seems to be one on every corner.

And with 16,000 stores across the U.S., that's not far off.

But Starbucks isn't just resting on its laurels, relying on its proximity to customers to attract foot traffic. The multinational chain is constantly testing new ideas and iterating to ensure that its experience is as optimized as it can be. Much of this push has been thanks to new CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who joined in 2023.

One recent innovation has been Starbucks' push to implement its new Siren System into its stores, which will help to make the coffee making system more seamless.

By 2026, Starbucks expects 40% of its stores to have the new systems, which are designed to alleviate barista workload, especially during busy shifts. Some of these improvements include "a custom ice dispenser, milk-dispensing system and new, faster blenders all located within reach of a barista," according to Starbucks.

These improvements are expected to cut the average order time down from 87 seconds and 16 steps to 36 seconds and 13 steps -- a marked improvement that should be noticed quickly.

Starbucks makes another big improvement

And as Starbucks works behind the scenes to make being a barista easier, it's also working to make the in-store experience better for customers, too.

On Friday, the coffee chain announced it opened a new cafe in the Union Market neighborhood of Washington, D.C., designed with accessibility in mind.

The interior of Starbucks new Inclusive Spaces Framework store in Union Market, Washington, D.C. Photo: Starbucks Starbucks

Some of the new features inside the Inclusive Spaces Framework store include:

Customer order status boards (digital) to help drive communication.

Power operated doors with longer vertical push buttons

Optimized acoustics and lighting, with added materials that reduce background noise.

Lower countertops for people in wheelchairs or those who may have limited mobility.

Better lighting to minimize glare and improve visibility.

Easier-to-operate Clover Vertica brewing systems for partners.

Updated Point-of-Sale systems that are portable with easier-to-read font and are available in a diversity of languages.

Better flow for unobstructed pedestrian paths of travel.

The store will serve as a framework for all future new Starbucks stores and renovations.

The thoughtfully-designed new stores are intended "to drive a culture of connection," a Starbucks spokesperson told TheStreet.

And despite these big changes, Starbucks continues to expand at an impressive clip. The world's largest coffee chain plans to grow by 4% in the U.S. this year, or about 600 new stores. Each location will incorporate these new accessibility features designed to welcome all partners and customers.

Starbucks has been working toward improved accessibility for quite some time. In 2018, it opened a signing store for the hearing-impaired in Washington, D.C.'s, H Street neighborhood, close to Gallaudet University, a school for the hard of hearing.

“At Starbucks, we have challenged ourselves to imagine what’s possible when we take a closer look at the many ways our partners and customers interact with us and experience our stores every day,” said Katie Young, senior vice president of store operations. “Building and scaling an Inclusive Store Framework is central to our mission of connection and will lead to greater access for all.”

