Billionaire George Soros bought this popular bank stock

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
What voters need to know for 2024 elections Times are tough, getting tougher out there CVUSD leaders hail robust CTE program for value to all students Arizona House panel approves measure that could shield parents from liability if child shoots someone As animal shelters exceed capacity, groups seek to keep pets with families Prescott releases settlement agreement with former city manager Yavapai College offering Practical Nursing Fast Track Certificate program League of Women Voters, OLLI invite Terry Goddard to speak March 2 House panel advances bill for a Holocaust center, but holds back funds for now Yavapai County assessor releases tax year 2025 Notice of Value

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Billionaire George Soros bought this popular bank stock

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: February 16, 2024 7:03 p.m.

If good investing is boring, George Soros must be the dullest investor on earth.

The controversial billionaire once said, "If investing is entertaining, if you're having fun, you're probably not making any money."

"Good investing is boring," he declared.

It's hard to argue that point with a man worth nearly seven billion bucks. If you're wondering about the secret of Soros' success-- quite a tongue-twister-- the 93-year-old has a simple formula.

"I'm only rich because I know when I'm wrong," he said.

Born in Hungary in 1930, Soros studied at the London School of Economics and started his career working in British and American merchant banks.

Soros became known as "The Man Who Broke the Bank of England" due to his short sale of $10 billion worth of pounds sterling, which made him a profit of $1 billion during the 1992 Black Wednesday UK currency crisis.

George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management LLC, disclosed his latest holdings in a 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Soros' 13F filing sheds light on his fund's trades

Soros has donated billions of dollars to various causes through the Open Society Foundations, founded in 1993, with branches in about 37 countries.

In 1970, he founded Soros Fund Management, which had assets under management of around $5.26 billion at the end of last year.

Related: Warren Buffett just sold shares in this popular streaming stock

Investment funds with more than $100 million in assets must notify the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding portfolio changes. The reports, known as 13F filings, are backdated to the end of the previous quarter.

While they do not include the full scope of holdings nor possible bets against a particular security, they provide a glimpse into the investment strategies used by some of the world's biggest investors, including Soros.

Among other changes, Soros Fund Management sold off its entire stake in Arm Holdings  (ARM) , the chipmaker owned by Japan's SoftBank.

In addition, Soros Fund Management bought 595,000 shares of KeyCorp  (KEY) , the holding company for KeyBank, which are valued at $8.6 million, according to the filing. 

KeyBank, one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, is a regional bank headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. It has roughly $188 billion in assets and operates about 1,000 branches across 15 states.

Soros Fund Management's first KeyCorp trade was made in the first quarter of 2011, according to Stockcircle. Since then, Soros has traded in and out of the stock multiple times.

So far, assuming Soros still holds the position, he could be up around 20% on his latest purchase.

Bank says capital position 'remains strong'

Last month, KeyCorp reported fourth-quarter earnings of 25 cents a share on $928 million in net interest income, which beat the FactSet consensus of 23 cents a share in earnings and $912.4 in net interest income.

The company earned 38 cents a share and $1.2 billion in net interest income a year ago.

More 13F fund holdings:

During the company's earnings call last month, Chris Gorman, the bank's chairman and CEO, said that the "fourth quarter closes out a challenging year for the industry and for Key."

"While our business fundamentals remain solid throughout the year, we acknowledge that our balance sheet coming into the year was not well positioned for the rapid rise in interest rates that transpired," Gorman told analysts, according to a transcript of the call.

Gorman said the company reorganized in November, and “these actions we took in ’23 impacted 6% of our teammates.”

"We do not take these decisions lightly, but the reality is, we need to make the difficult decisions today to earn the right to invest in the opportunities of tomorrow," he said. "Overall, our capital position remains strong."

After the earnings release, analysts at Wedbush, DA Davidson, and Piper Sandler all cut their price targets on KeyCorp. 

More recently, Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on the company by $4 to $16 while maintaining an equal weight rating on the shares. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: