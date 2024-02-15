OFFERS
Target launches budget brand as consumers get hit with high prices

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 15, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Thursday, February 15.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the green to close out today's session. The Dow closed up almost 350 points, the Nasdaq closed up three-tenths of a percent, and the S&P closed just over half a percent higher. This comes as investors continue to digest retail sales which fell more than expected, raising concerns about the state of the U.S. consumer.

Investors are looking ahead to the final economic report of the week when the Producer Price Index drops on Friday. This report measures the price wholesalers pay for goods and services and could sway the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

In other news, Target is adding another private label to its collection, and it promises it will be the cheapest one yet. Its new brand, Dealworthy, will roll out this month and offers budget-conscious customers 400 items to choose from, with most costing less than $10, and some at just one dollar.

Dealworthy will offer customers products from apparel & accessories, essentials & beauty, electronics, and home items.

Of the new brand launch, Target executive Rick Gomez said, "We know that value is top of mind for consumers, and Dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target."

Target has 45 private labels that generate more than $30 billion in annual sales. However, quarterly sales dipped for the first time in six years this past summer, and overall sales have now decreased for two consecutive quarters.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

