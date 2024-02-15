Retail sales tumble in January, clouding impact of hot inflation reading

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Acting City Manager Tyler Goodman up for appointment as Prescott interim city manager Bill would exempt state legislature from open-meeting laws Chino Valley school board endorses piloting two new curriculums Sharlot Hall Museum hosts Arizona trivia contest for Arizona’s 112th Valentine’s Day birthday Senior Connection to present ‘Falls and brain injuries — more common than you Think’ Feb. 22 Sports history and Prescott will be topic of Arizona Territorial Society meeting Feb. 21 Prescott man jailed on child sex trafficking charges Bill would require real estate agents to disclose legislative district party affiliations to home buyers Public involvement requirements increased for proposed Hwy. 89 improvement project Organizations for veterans, women to use $50K total donations toward supportive housing programs

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Retail sales tumble in January, clouding impact of hot inflation reading

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: February 15, 2024 1:48 p.m.

U.S. retail sales fell sharply last month, suggesting that broader economic weakness to start the year could offset the faster-than-expected January inflation report. 

Headline retail sales fell 0.8% from December to a collective total of $700.3 billion, Commerce Department data indicated Thursday. That's four times lower than economists' forecasts of a 0.2% decline and the weakest since March of last year. 

The December total was also revised lower, to 0.4% from an original reading of 0.6%.

The closely tracked control-group number fell 0.4% on the month, following a  downwardly revised 0.4% gain in December. This figure, which excludes autos, building materials, office suppliers, gas station sales and tobacco, feeds into the government's GDP calculations.

Gasoline-station sales were down 7.5%, the release indicated, after Energy Department data showed the national average fell 6 cents from December to $3.197 per gallon.

January retail sales -0.8% month/month vs. -0.2 est. & +0.4% in prior month … sales ex-autos -0.6% vs. +0.2% est. & +0.4% in prior month … control group -0.4% vs. +0.8% prior pic.twitter.com/RoCrsFC6Of

— Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) February 15, 2024

January inflation remained ahead of Fed target

Data published earlier this week showed that headline inflation was lower in January but was still rising at an annual rate of 2.9%. So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile components like food and energy, held at 3.9%.

The Fed has said it tracks core inflation pressures as part of its price-stability mandate, and the year-on-year gains remain nearly double its preferred target of 2%.

U.S. stocks extended earlier gains following the data release, with futures tied to the S&P 500 indicating a 12-point opening-bell advance and those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 93-point rise.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields edged 2 basis points (0.02 percentage point) lower to 4.214% while two-year notes were pegged at 4.538%.

CME Group's FedWatch now suggests the Fed will hold its benchmark rate steady at between 5.25% and 5.5% next month in Washington, with the odds of a May rate cut now pegged at around 38.5%.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: