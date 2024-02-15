Obituary: Charles Allen Bower

Charles Allen Bower was born on April 24, 1934 in Romulus, Michigan. He passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Humboldt, Arizona on Feb. 6, 2024. It is a devastating loss, but his family takes comfort in the assurance that he was home and loved in his final moments.



He grew up learning the workings of farm life. As a child, he spent long days tending to animals and caring for the household. His strong work ethic came along with him when he moved to Arizona with his sister, Laura Miller. It was in Arizona where he met his loving wife of 51 years, Donna Bower.



Charles and Donna met at the Moose lodge in South Phoenix. He loved to describe the first time he winked at her while she was shooting pool. He captured her heart and she was charmed beyond measure. Chuck and Donna were married on July 1, 1972. He worked for Shamrock Farms for many years as the two of them raised their family together. In his spare time, Chuck and his children played music in their family band named Country 4. He was talented and shared his passion for music with his children, Dean, Cheryl and Chuck Jr.



In 1998, he retired from trucking as he and Donna relocated from Phoenix to Humboldt. He spent the following handful of years continuing to work hard as a Greens Mower at the Prescott Country Club. When it was time for a well earned retirement, Chuck and Donna enjoyed a home filled with family, love and warmth.





Chuck was a devoted family man and wonderful provider. He is survived by his wife Donna Bower, children, grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, his nephew John Bower, and of course his loyal fur baby companions Peanut, Brooke, Rosie and Bud; his children Dean Bower, Chery Bower Timonen, son-in-law Joseph Barrera; Chuck Jr. Bower, daughter-in-law Reyshell Bower, Vickey Estes, Brad Bower, and daughter-in-law Kathy Bower; grandchildren Peggy, Nickie, Denver, Sophia, Sara, Christian, Mikayla, Dean, Donna, Anna, Abby, Shane, Joey and Ethan.





Chuck's children and grandchildren enjoyed taking rides on his tractor, helping with projects around the property, and singing along while he played guitar. He had quite the sense of humor. He was talented at having unique connections by creating special jokes with all of his loved ones. The family is lucky to have so many cherished memories.





There will be a memorial in his honor which will be an intimate occasion. Information provided by the funeral home.