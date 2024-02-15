Obituary: Charles Allen Bower

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Times are tough, getting tougher out there CVUSD leaders hail robust CTE program for value to all students Arizona House panel approves measure that could shield parents from liability if child shoots someone As animal shelters exceed capacity, groups seek to keep pets with families Prescott releases settlement agreement with former city manager Yavapai College offering Practical Nursing Fast Track Certificate program League of Women Voters, OLLI invite Terry Goddard to speak March 2 House panel advances bill for a Holocaust center, but holds back funds for now Yavapai County assessor releases tax year 2025 Notice of Value What voters need to know for 2024 elections

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Charles Allen Bower

Charles and Donna Bower

Charles and Donna Bower

Originally Published: February 15, 2024 8:59 p.m.

Charles Allen Bower was born on April 24, 1934 in Romulus, Michigan. He passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Humboldt, Arizona on Feb. 6, 2024. It is a devastating loss, but his family takes comfort in the assurance that he was home and loved in his final moments.

He grew up learning the workings of farm life. As a child, he spent long days tending to animals and caring for the household. His strong work ethic came along with him when he moved to Arizona with his sister, Laura Miller. It was in Arizona where he met his loving wife of 51 years, Donna Bower.

Charles and Donna met at the Moose lodge in South Phoenix. He loved to describe the first time he winked at her while she was shooting pool. He captured her heart and she was charmed beyond measure. Chuck and Donna were married on July 1, 1972. He worked for Shamrock Farms for many years as the two of them raised their family together. In his spare time, Chuck and his children played music in their family band named Country 4. He was talented and shared his passion for music with his children, Dean, Cheryl and Chuck Jr.

In 1998, he retired from trucking as he and Donna relocated from Phoenix to Humboldt. He spent the following handful of years continuing to work hard as a Greens Mower at the Prescott Country Club. When it was time for a well earned retirement, Chuck and Donna enjoyed a home filled with family, love and warmth.

Chuck was a devoted family man and wonderful provider. He is survived by his wife Donna Bower, children, grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, his nephew John Bower, and of course his loyal fur baby companions Peanut, Brooke, Rosie and Bud; his children Dean Bower, Chery Bower Timonen, son-in-law Joseph Barrera; Chuck Jr. Bower, daughter-in-law Reyshell Bower, Vickey Estes, Brad Bower, and daughter-in-law Kathy Bower; grandchildren Peggy, Nickie, Denver, Sophia, Sara, Christian, Mikayla, Dean, Donna, Anna, Abby, Shane, Joey and Ethan.

Chuck's children and grandchildren enjoyed taking rides on his tractor, helping with projects around the property, and singing along while he played guitar. He had quite the sense of humor. He was talented at having unique connections by creating special jokes with all of his loved ones. The family is lucky to have so many cherished memories.

There will be a memorial in his honor which will be an intimate occasion. Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: