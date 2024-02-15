Lawsuit claims Tinder, Hinge apps make users addicted to finding love

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Acting City Manager Tyler Goodman up for appointment as Prescott interim city manager Bill would exempt state legislature from open-meeting laws Chino Valley school board endorses piloting two new curriculums Sharlot Hall Museum hosts Arizona trivia contest for Arizona’s 112th Valentine’s Day birthday Senior Connection to present ‘Falls and brain injuries — more common than you Think’ Feb. 22 Sports history and Prescott will be topic of Arizona Territorial Society meeting Feb. 21 Prescott man jailed on child sex trafficking charges Bill would require real estate agents to disclose legislative district party affiliations to home buyers Public involvement requirements increased for proposed Hwy. 89 improvement project Organizations for veterans, women to use $50K total donations toward supportive housing programs

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Lawsuit claims Tinder, Hinge apps make users addicted to finding love

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 15, 2024 6:42 p.m.

Valentine's Day may have been a day for love, but it marked the day one of the leading matchmakers was thrown a lawsuit.

A class action lawsuit was filed against Match Group, the company that owns dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and The League, for a "predatory" business model, according to report by Reuters. 

The lawsuit was filed by six different plaintiffs in California, Florida, Georgia and New York who site the apps are "addictive" due to "gamified" experience. The allegations say that Match Group has violated California's False Advertising Law, Georig'a Deceptive Trade Practice Law, and Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Related: Major dating apps are yanking their ads from Meta for a disturbing reason

This also targets the slogan of Hinge which is "designed to be deleted."

"Match has designed, developed, and advertised psychologically manipulative product features to drive user addiction," according to the lawsuit obtained by PCMag.

The plaintiffs allege that the paid subscriptions, which are the primary way these apps are able to monetize, "further enable compulsive use."

Related: Nvidia's maiden 13F filing sends AI-focused tech stock soaring

Match rejected the claims in a statement to Reuters, calling it "ridiculous."

"Our business model is not based on advertising or engagement metrics. We actively strive to get people on dates every day and off our apps. Anyone who states anything else doesn't understand the purpose and mission of our entire industry."

The online dating industry has boomed lately as stigma has died down about meeting partners online. According to a Pew Research study done in 2022 and published in February 2023, 10% of partnered adults in the U.S. met through a dating app or website.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: