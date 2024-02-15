OFFERS
Thursday, Feb. 15
How an S-corp can reduce your self-employment taxes

TurboTax
Originally Published: February 15, 2024 4:15 p.m.

S-corp taxes

If you're self-employed, you'll usually have to pay higher Social Security and Medicare taxes, collectively known as self-employment taxes, than if you were an employee of a company. One way to help avoid these higher taxes is to organize your business as an S-corporation. The Internal Revenue Service may take a close look at your taxes if you choose this route, as you could end up lowering your overall tax liability while generating the same net income.

Tips to help the self-employed save money at tax-time (TV-PG; 4:49)

Self-employment taxes

Whether you're self-employed or an employee, you'll have to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes to the government. When you work for someone else, you're only responsible for part of these taxes, while your employer pays the balance. However, if you're self-employed, you have to pay both portions of this tax. The combined employee and employer portions of this tax amount normally amounts to 15.3%.

S-corp distributions

If you organize your business as an S-corporation, you can classify some of your income as salary and some as a distribution. You'll still be liable for self-employment taxes on the salary portion of your income, but you'll just pay ordinary income tax on the distribution portion. Depending on how you divide your income, you could save a substantial amount of self-employment taxes just by converting to an S-corporation.

Risks of S-corporations

The IRS tends to take a closer look at S-corporation returns since the potential for abuse is so large. For example, if you make $500,000 in one year but only designate $20,000 of that as salary income, you might trigger an IRS inquiry, since you are avoiding so much self-employment tax. The guiding principle is that you must designate a "reasonable" amount of your income as wages, rather than a distribution. What constitutes "reasonable" can often be a gray area, but if you push the envelope too far, you put yourself at risk for an IRS audit and potentially penalties and interest on any back taxes assessed by the IRS.

Additional costs for S-corporations

While an S-corporation may save you in self-employment taxes, it may cost you more than it saves. As with larger corporations, an S-corporation has both start-up and ongoing legal and accounting costs. In some states, S-corporations must also pay additional fees and taxes. For example, in California, an S-corporation must pay tax of 1.5% on its income with a minimum annual amount of $800. This tax is not required for sole proprietors.

With TurboTax Live Business, get unlimited expert help while you do your taxes, or let a tax expert file completely for you, start to finish. Get direct access to small business tax experts who are up to date with the latest federal, state and local taxes. Small business owners get access to unlimited, year-round advice and answers at no extra cost, maximize credits and deductions, and a 100% Accurate, Expert Approved guarantee.

