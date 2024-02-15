Amazon's 'cloud nine’ comforter with 92,000 five-star ratings is on sale for just $21 ahead of Presidents Day weekend

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As winter carries on and the cold continues, now is the perfect time to swap your old worn-out bedding for a new fluffy comforter that’s sure to keep you warm. And you don't need to wait for Presidents Day 2024 sales to officially kick off to save a ton of money upgrading to high-quality bedding.

The Utopia Bedding Comforter is cozy on its own but can also double as an insert to make your favorite duvet full and plush. Right now, it’s on sale for just $21 for a queen size, a discount that makes it just as cheap as it was during Prime Day. It also happens to be the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s bedding duvets & down comforters category, boasting over 92,000 five-star ratings from people who call it the “best purchase” they’ve ever made. All of the sizes besides California king are marked down currently, but the standard king and queen in white are, by far, the most popular with over 10,000 sold in the last 30 days alone — meaning we'd act fast if you want to buy this on sale, let alone one that's this big. According to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price the popular comforter has been in months.

Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $21 (was $42) at Amazon

This top-rated comforter and duvet insert is made of soft polyester and uses box-style stitching to help keep the siliconized fiberfill evenly disrupted so the entire thing is fluffy at all times. This type of filling is more eco-friendly than real down and provides the same perks without the negative effects like feathers making a mess. Not to mention it’s significantly cheaper and is machine-washable to make cleaning the bedding more convenient.

The queen size in white is the best deal at $21, but it’s available in five other sizes and 11 other colors at various discounts. Even if you don’t have a queen mattress, it’s worth noting that it still works for twin and full beds and will just have an oversized look that some people actually prefer—plus it’s great for sharing. Its four corner tabs keep it snug inside any queen duvet cover, so you won’t have to worry about it shifting around throughout the night too.

“The fluffy down [alternative] comforter is not just a blanket, it's a lifestyle upgrade,” one reviewer wrote. “It's the fluffiest thing since cotton candy, the coziest cocoon of all time, and the reason I've embraced the burrito lifestyle. Five stars, a standing ovation from me, and an invitation to join me in the fluffy cloud nine of blanket heaven!”

There's no telling how long this lingering Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale will last, so get the Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert for as low as $23 while you can. Winter is the perfect time to upgrade your bedding for max coziness, after all.