Amazon's bestselling space heater that turns any room 'into a sauna' in minutes is on sale for 50% off

Winter's not over yet, and if you're looking to stay warm and not end up with a colossal gas or electric bill at the end of the month, space heaters are the way to go. They're even better if they're small enough to carry into any room with you or keep under a desk, and if they're on sale? Consider it done.

Amazon's current no. 1 bestselling electric space heater is now 50% off. The Okoium Space Heater comes with more than 800 five-star ratings and shoppers say that it keeps them "warm and toasty all night long."

Okoium Space Heater, $40 (was $79) at Amazon

The heater has a bevy of features that make it worth the buy. It oscillates, comes with a remote control, is whisper quiet, and can completely heat up a room in 15 minutes. But here's where things get interesting: The heater has a sensor that can detect when you enter a room (and then turn on) and also when you leave (and then shut off within three minutes). Now that's cool — or hot, depending on how you see it.

In addition to being convenient, this acts as an extra safety feature on top of tip-over and overheating protection as well. "The best feature is the sensor that allows you to walk away and return and it'll turn off on its own," wrote one shopper. "No more setting timers or accidentally leaving it on."

Really the most important feature of a heater is just how well it can warm up a space. One reviewer who called it a "lifesaver," wrote, "Furnace busted, and coming back to a freezing room after showering was murder. Now I turn this on when I get in the shower and when I get out, my room is nice and toasty." "This thing will [turn] our basement into a sauna in about 15 to 20 minutes," wrote another reviewer.

The heater is also exceptionally easy to use, with a one-button design. "I am electronically challenged, so I was delighted that all I needed to do was plug it in and push the button," wrote one shopper. "The remote is so handy. It heats an area quickly and almost silently. The glowing embers display is so pretty."

Speaking of those glowing embers, yes, there is a faux flame effect on the front of the heater, and it's a real hit with shoppers who are looking for something that provides a bit more ambiance than just a plain black box. "The little fire is quite cute!" wrote one shopper. Another said, "My favorite part is the fire pit light. It adds so much character to my living room area, it makes my living room feel so cozy."

If it's not for you, you can also choose to turn that effect completely off, too.

If you're looking for a space heater with some impressive features and that, honestly, just looks really cool, grab the Okoium Space Heater while it's 50% off.