After seeing TikTok on Vision Pro there is no way YouTube and Netflix can say no

Apple's Vision Pro has been on the market for 13 days—Taylor Swift fans take note—and we're seeing more and more apps that are purpose-built to take advantage of the Spatial Computer. Apple's (AAPL) even confirmed we're at over 1,000 of those, and millions of iPhone and iPad apps work on Vision Pro.

Now, though, after Netflix (NFLX) said its holding on a Vision Pro app, and YouTube said it's on the roadmap, TikTok is launching on Vision Pro. And it's not just supporting the iPhone version, but rather a fully re-built from the ground up native Vision Pro app.

Related: Apple Vision Pro review: I spent two weeks with a computer strapped to my face

It's a reimagined interface that moves the main navigation bar from the bottom to the left-hand side, which is a first for TikTok. This matches up with the rest of the Vision Pro interface, with "home," "search," and "profile" living on the left.

It's a reimagined interface that moves the main navigation bar from the bottom to the left-hand side, which is a first for TikTok. TikTok

Even neater is that TikTok uses the translucent nature of Vision Pro to an incredibly high level. You'll see your feed with vertical videos—and some horizontal ones—on the left in full clarity, while the profile, like count, comments, save, and share functions live in a slight pop-out to the right with a translucent back. If you open comments, it'll appear as a partially translucent panel on the right.

If you open comments, it'll appear as a partially translucent panel on the right.

To use TikTok, you'll pinch your thumb and finger together and swipe up or down as you scroll through the feed. It also supports Shared Space via FaceTime so that you can watch TikTok with friends, and you'll be able to immerse yourself in environments like the moon or Yosemite, among others, to watch the vertical content from anywhere. If you time it right, you can scroll TikTok during the sunrise, sunset, or even with the warm glow of the moon over a lake in Mount Hood.

It's awesome to see applications reinventing how we use them and the overall look or feel of Apple Vision Pro. TikTok launches today and delivers a meaningful experience that doesn't stray from what its users are used to but makes the most of the device it's being run on. It's kind of similar to VisionOS and the Vision Pro itself, as well as the rest of Apple's lineup.

Apple Vision Pro in use with the Dual Loop Band. Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Furthermore, it underscores the need to update these applications to take advantage. Both Disney+ and Max have embraced it with revamped interfaces and custom environments that perform well on the Vision Pro. It delivers robust Spatial Audio and a vivid, immersive experience from the built-in displays that are great for watching content. So, hopefully, Netflix will change its tune a bit and choose to develop an app. Considering YouTube’s push with vertical content known as Shorts, it may need to speed up development on a Vision Pro app with TikTok dropping today.

TikTok is available now for the Vision Pro via the App Store, and you can read our full review of the Vision Pro here. The only thing I'm worried about is how much time we'll spend in TikTok on the Vision Pro.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024