A bestselling dryer vent cleaning kit that only costs $24 at Amazon pulls out an 'absolutely scary' amount of lint

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

All appliances require maintenance at some point or another, and your dryer is no different. If you take part in spring cleaning, use it as a reminder to do a deep clean of your dryer vents to help prevent clogging and fire hazards. The good news is, you don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to have it done.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are turning to the Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit that's currently on sale for just $24. The 11-piece kit is an Amazon bestseller and comes with all the attachments you need to get the job done quickly and efficiently, and some of the interchangeable parts even work for other jobs like vacuuming under furniture and in other hard-to-reach places.

All you need is a vacuum with a hose or a drill (not included) and the kit's accessories will do the dirty work for you. It includes a dryer lint attachment, dry lint brush, lint trap brush, vacuum adapter, dryer adapter, lint grabber, collection bag, anti-slip gloves, tape for the nylon rod, and a dust collector bag.

The nylon rod reaches up to 30 feet long, so it accommodates most ducts and exhaust ports. When using the drill attachment, be sure to only turn clockwise when you're inserting the brush and pulling it out.

According to the US Fire Administration, clothes dryers are one of the leading causes of house fires, which is likely due to a lack of cleaning. Although you should be emptying the lint trap after every cycle, experts also recommend doing a full sweep of your lint traps and dryer vents at least once per year to ensure the pathways are clear. Buildup can not only be a fire hazard, but it can also cause issues for your appliance.

More than 4,700 people trust this dryer vent cleaning kit and have given it a five-star rating. Several people have even left image reviews, and frankly, they're terrifying because of how much buildup this kit removes. One person who posted photos said in "less than five minutes of work, pulled out more than a grocery sack full of lint out of my vent line."

"We blew a thermal fuse on our dryer and when researching I found one of the reasons the fuse blew may be dirty lines," another reviewer wrote. "Absolutely scary the amount of lint that came out of the line which runs 25 feet and under our house. Filled a kitchen trash can with lint. Scary fire hazard."

"This was quite literally a lifesaver," a third shopper said. "It took about an hour and I used a drill but it was very satisfying to see what came out and how quickly my clothes dried after using this."

You can't put a price on the safety of you and your loved ones, and if this now-$24 dryer vent cleaning kit can decrease the risk of fire hazards in your home, it might be worth adding to your cart.