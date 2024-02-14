Vision Pro vs. Quest 3: Which is better?

Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped a hardly unexpected video on Feb. 13 via Instagram, saying that he had finally tried Apple's Vision Pro and he thinks Meta's "Quest is the better product, period."

Naturally, Zuckerberg feels the need to speak out about Apple's (AAPL) new headset. Next to its smooth lines and Apple pedigree, it makes the Quest 3 look like a child's toy. But affordability and usability are very much factors when users decide which to buy.

To discuss the pros and cons of both headsets, TheStreet's senior tech editor and Quest 3 owner, Colette Bennett, and its senior tech reporter and Vision Pro owner, Jacob Krol, had a little chat over Slack.

Bennett: I've been an early adopter with VR. I bought the Meta Quest when it was still called Oculus, and I have spent hundreds of hours in these headsets, so it's safe to say I absolutely love the product. It was a godsend during the pandemic and allowed me to stay active at home, without having to risk going to a gym. But all that said ... the Vision Pro is sexy in that way that only Apple products can be. And while I haven't tried it yet, it just seems to me like it would be the superior product.

Krol: It feels the VR, AR, mixed reality, or simply headset wars are here! I've used VR here and there, and have reviewed some others, but have been intrigued by the Vision Pro from the moment it was announced. Apple has a tendency to enter these markets when it feels its product is ready to shine, ready for mass adoption (though, $3,500...), and that the category has some maturity. I've spent the better part of two weeks with Vision Pro, and while it's expensive and premium, it sure does check off the boxes and puts an emphasis on layering your space versus being removed from it. But to your point, Colette, one of the best parts of VR is that it can bring external spaces home.

Apple Vision Pro in use with the Dual Loop Band. Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Bennett: Right. And like you just mentioned, a $3,500 gadget is not something that the majority of people can afford. Like Zuckerberg said in his post today, he expected the Quest 3 to be the better value. For what I have gotten out of it, I think it has been an incredible value. Along with exercise and gaming, I have spent a lot of time in its beautiful VR spaces. But one thing that always bothered me when I was in them is the "screen door effect" when looking at those landscapes. I'm a bit of a fidelity junkie, and I wanted to see those scenes in 4K pretty much right away. I knew this would come later down the line as the tech progressed, but I didn't expect it quite so soon.

Krol: I was waiting for Zuckerberg to comment on it, especially after others had stepped forward. And at $499 with the controllers, it's hard to argue on price and the experiences you can get out of it ... Supernatural, TV or movie playback, and "Beat Saber" alone. Apple packed more impressive hardware inside Vision Pro and it makes sense with the price. You basically get a higher than 4K quality picture for each of your eyes, which is unmatched and really a joy to watch. It's just vivid, detailed, and all the right things you want when it comes to a picture. There is also the "aha" lightbulb moment still when using it, in that it does work seamlessly—an interface that appears in your space controlled by just your hands and eyes.

Bennett: See, that sounds marvelous and exactly what I want. But I also know Apple's focus on gaming is much lesser compared to what Quest offers. As a gamer, I don't want to spend so much on a headset where all I can really play is games like "Fruit Ninja." Not because there's anything inherently wrong with that game, but more that with such a stellar fidelity available to me, I want to use it to be immersed in games like never before. I am curious: Do you think Apple will bring AAA games to the Vision Pro? It's been releasing big series like "Resident Evil" for Apple devices recently, which gives me hope.

Meta Quest 2 with the Elite Strap. Photo by Colette Bennett

Krol: I certainly hope so, and since it has the M2 chip inside those displays, and already supports Xbox and PlayStation controllers via Bluetooth, I think it's just a matter of time. Apple Arcade also has a main spot in the App Store, so while entertainment like TVs and movies might be getting the attention right now, gaming I believe will grow as a category here. I'd also like to see Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, or Nvidia GeForce roll out apps here, so you can stream those titles without native support and play on your own massive screen with great fidelity. While "Fruit Ninja" is a fun throwback and pretty cool here, this is a bigger stage.

Bennett: With all the different features both headsets offer, which do you think is the better mixed-reality experience?

Krol: Apple's mixed-reality experience with Vision Pro isn't perfect, and there are frustrations with it, but I believe it's the better choice. It's an easier-to-use interface that folks within Apple's ecosystem will feel familiar with, and the processing power paired with the displays makes for an excellent experience each time. Meta's Quest 3 isn't bad, but it's just different, and those differences become a bit more evident after using both. It's also better for working out and offers some resistance!

Bennett: I feel like it's impossible for me to call out the better choice without having tried the Vision Pro myself, but maybe the best thing I can say is that if it was $1500 instead of $3500, I would have already bought it. I am a longtime Apple user and have always been satisfied with what the company makes. While it costs more, what I get always feels worth it to me. So even though I have gotten a lot out of my Quest, I have to admit I would put it aside without a second thought under the right circumstances.

Krol: I'm in the same boat, and I think we'll see a closer-to-$1,500 price for the Pro in a few years. But who knows: Considering this is Vision Pro, Apple could be prepping just a Vision headset for a lower cost of entry.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024