This $250 humidifier that shoppers say 'unclogs sinuses' is now on sale for just $34 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 14, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Dry air in your home could be one of the culprits increasing your allergy symptoms, especially during this time of year. That's why tons of people are on the hunt for a quality yet affordable humidifier, and we've found one that checks all the boxes.

The Morento Top-Fill Humidifier originally retails for $250, but right now, it's a whopping 86% off at just $34. This deal is so good we had to do a double take, and as long as you apply Amazon's on-page coupon before adding it to your cart, you'll score $216 off your purchase. This humidifier has a 4.5-liter water tank — ideal for rooms up to 322 square feet — that allows it to run for up to 50 hours continuously before a refill, depending on which settings you choose. It comes with a remote control so you can conveniently change settings like mist levels and set timers without getting up. 

Morento Top-Fill Humidifier, $34 (was $250) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This humidifier can be set at your desired humidity level between 40% and 80% to maximize comfort. By using smart sensors, it will automatically turn off and on as needed to keep the room at its preset level. You can also choose between three manual modes to adjust how much mist it puts out with its 360-degree nozzle. This handy feature means the moisture is evenly distributed throughout the room instead of saturating one small area. Once the tank is empty, all you have to do is remove the top panel to fill it, unlike other models that require you to remove the entire tank each time.

Another perk is it doubles as an essential oil diffuser. Simply add your favorite essential oil to the aroma box cotton pad and it'll disperse the scent into the air. (Note that some essential oils can be harmful to animals, so please ask your veterinarian before using this feature around pets.)

According to experts at the Mayo Clinic, distilled or demineralized water is best to use for your humidifier since tap water can cause bacteria to grow if it contains certain minerals. They also suggest cleaning it every few days to ensure there's no buildup inside the tank.

Over 3,000 of these humidifiers have sold in the past 30 days, and hundreds of people have given it five stars for how well it works at such a great price. One person who called it "outstanding" said that it provides "instant humidity" and added, "the room smells so good with the addition of scented oil."

"I take this with me everywhere, so when I left it in a hotel in another state, I couldn't wait for them to ship it," another reviewer wrote. "I got online and ordered another one and it came the NEXT DAY! This humidifier not only unclogs the sinus but is great to use after applying deep moisturizers and facials. You will see a difference in less than two days."

"This humidifier has turned my nights around in the best way possible," a third shopper said. "The large capacity tank means I can set it and forget it; it lasts all night in my sizable bedroom. This has had a significant impact on the quality of my sleep."

Your search for the perfect humidifier is officially over now that the Morento top-fill model is on sale for just $34. This massive discount might not last long, so now's the time to buy. 

