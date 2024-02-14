OFFERS
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Obituary: Dayton Martin Havatone

Dayton Martin Havatone

Dayton Martin Havatone

Originally Published: February 14, 2024 9:28 p.m.

Dayton Martin Havatone died in Prescott, Arizona on Feb. 7, 2024, at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Valentine, Arizona on July 27, 1943, the son of Carter and Laura (Siyuja) Havatone. Dayton grew up in Kingman, Arizona and graduated from Kingman High School. He attended Carpentry Trade school after graduating and started his long career as a carpenter alongside his father.

He moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1980 where he spent many years with his family. Dayton made another short move to Kingman but returned to Prescott to live out his life with his daughters. His skill for carpentry landed him in many places throughout Arizona working in Carpenters union, building homes and shopping malls, for more than 30+ years. After his career in Carpentry, he delved into his Native culture becoming a skilled Native arts and crafts artist making many items that he sold at pow wows, gatherings and markets.

His favorite pastimes were playing golf, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, traveling and just being the best dad, grandpa, uncle, cousin, brother and friend that anyone can have. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by daughter Sheila (Roberto) Caballero, and Lynette James, both of Prescott, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Debra Lea Garner, grandchildren Leonard “Aleo”, Billie Jean, Tony and Eric, brothers Percy Sydney, Delano, Haines and Harold, and a niece Vesta.

A visitation for Dayton will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona. Also will be a Traditional wake service in Peach Springs, Arizona on Friday, February 16, 2024, 6 p.m. at the Hualapai Multipurpose Building, and a Burial early Saturday morning, Feb. 17, 2024, in Valentine, Arizona at the Valentine Cemetery. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Dayton’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

