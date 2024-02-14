OFFERS
Wednesday, Feb. 14
No labor or love from striking Uber, Lyft drivers on Valentines Day in these major cities

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 14, 2024 4:35 p.m.

If you're flying to visit your partner today — or if you simply just chose to take a business trip on Valentine's Day — you might have a little trouble getting from the airport to your final destination.

Thousands of gig workers from Uber, Lyft, and even DoorDash are expected to be on strike today, Feb 14, as employees continue to express disdain over their treatment.

Justice For App Workers, which is a group representing rideshare drivers in the East Coast and Midwest that represents over 100,000 drivers, is calling for its drivers to strike today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time from rides from the airports in 10 major cities.

These cities are Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, and Tampa.

"Uber, Lyft, and delivery drivers are TIRED of being mistreated by the app companies," Justice for App Workers' announcement reads. "We’re sick of working 80 hours/week just to make ends meet, being constantly scared for our safety, and worrying about being deactivated with the click of a button."

But they're not the only ones striking.

In the U.K., another labor group called Delivery Job UK said that over 3,000 food delivery drivers will be striking as well.

Reports have also suggested that at least 17 cities in total will have drivers and delivery employees of these companies on strike, with places like Los Angeles and San Francisco, who are not under the Justice for App Workers umbrella, also expected to have riders on strike.

Spokespersons for Lyft, DoorDash, and Uber Eats all gave statements to CNN about the strikes. Lyft's spokesperson said that the company is "constantly working to improve the driver experience," DoorDash's said that they are "always listening to Dashers and looking for ways to improve the platform," while Uber Eats' spokesperson said that a "vast majority of couriers are satisfied with their experience on the app."

The strikes also hover over what has been a great day for Uber's stock. The company's stock spike is up over 12% today after the company bought back up to $7 billion in its own stock.

