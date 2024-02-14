Las Vegas Strip brings back star headliner after long residency

The Las Vegas Strip might be known for featuring headliner residencies in various hotel casino theaters, but for major performers coming through the city for just a day or two, T-Mobile Arena is the top destination. And when the biggest stars like Taylor Swift or the Rolling Stones are stopping for a show, Allegiant Stadium is the top venue.

Swift most recently was a spectator at Super Bowl 58 in Vegas on Feb. 11, and she last performed in Sin City March 24-25, 2023, at Allegiant for the Eras Tour. As for the Rolling Stones, "The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World," arrives at Allegiant on May 11 for their Hackney Diamonds Tour.

Catch these shows before they are gone

The most popular show on the strip has been U2's 40-show residency U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) Sphere at The Venetian Resort, which opened Sept. 29, 2023. Fans had better make it over to the Sphere soon, as the U2 residency closes March 2.

Those who can't make it to U2's show still have a lot of time to see the other huge show on the Strip, Adele's "Weekends with Adele" residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The "Hello" singer wraps up her 100-show residency on June 15.

Pop star Justin Timberlake last performed in Las Vegas at a private VIP invite party for the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater on Dec. 14. Timberlake has not yet booked a residency in Vegas, but the "SexyBack" singer's next stop in Vegas will be May 10-11 at T-Mobile Arena on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is Timberlake's first tour in five years. The singer will debut songs from his upcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was," which includes his latest single "Selfish." The album is set to be released March 15.

Superstar R&B headliner Usher has become one of the top performers on the Strip since he opened his first residency, "Usher The Las Vegas Residency," a 20-show run at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2021 and 2022.

The 'Yeah" singer followed up the success of his first residency with "Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency" at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Dolby Live at Park MGM, which opened in July 2022 and ran for 100 shows before closing on Dec. 2, 2023.

In the middle of the "Usher: My Way" residency, the "OMG" singer took timeout in May 2023 to headline the Friends & Lovers hip-hop and R&B festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, along with Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Boyz II Men and many others.

In this image released on Aug. 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio ) Kevin Winter&solGetty Images

Usher keeps returning to Las Vegas

Usher continued celebrating his success in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 with his ultimate headlining gig, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Half-Time Show at Allegiant Stadium, where he performed and brought on several of his friends, including Ludacris, Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, Will.i.am, H.E.R. and Jermaine Dupri.

Usher begins his Past Present Future tour on Aug. 16 in Atlanta, and on Feb. 12, he added 10 shows to the tour, including one in Las Vegas on Nov. 15 at T-Mobile Arena.

Citi Cardmember presale is underway until Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. Pacific. Artist presale ticket sale starts Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Pacific, while Live Nation and AXS presale starts Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific. General public tickets go on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.