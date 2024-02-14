OFFERS
Beloved Warren Buffett company takes on a surprising new foe

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: February 14, 2024 8:51 p.m.

Warren Buffett is no novice when it comes to picking out winning investments. 

The 93-year-old Oracle of Omaha has a decades-long track record of some pretty impressive bets, among them Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Bank of America, and Apple. As of January, Buffett has a $168.3 billion stake in Apple alone. Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway  (BRK.A) , owns about 65 companies and hundreds of subsidiaries. 

Despite all his ownership and involvement, it's rare that Warren Buffett makes a bad stock pick. When he believes in a company, he defends it both to the market and to the millions of investors who take their cues from him. So being on Buffett's side is often a winning strategy. 

This is also why it's helpful to be a company selected by Warren Buffett. And one such brand, probably best recognized by most children under 10, has been anointed as one of his recent favorites. 

Warren Buffett defends subsidiary against mall giant

That brand is Squishmallows, which are stuffed plush toys ranging in size and shape. They are known (and popular) for their round shapes, squishy feel, and adorable faces. Squishmallows are owned by Jazwares, which has been a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway since 2022. 

Many Squishmallows look like loveable animals or snacks; most of them are recognizable for their big eyes and pleasant, upturned smiles. But they aren't just cute. They're aptly named because they have a unique tactile appeal that is difficult to replicate; many fans believe Squishmallows' fill is actually secretly patented. 

Most Squishmallows retail for between $50-$60, though the rare or limited-edition toys can sell for thousands of dollars by resellers or fan collectors.

Of course, a rumored patent isn't enough to ward off potential knock-offs. Others have tried to duplicate the plushes, which are widely available (usually at a cheaper price) everywhere from Amazon  (AMZN)  to Target  (TGT)

A Warren Buffett Squishmallow is seen during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual attendees meeting in Omaha, Neb. on May 5, 2023.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

And recently, Buffett and his team have taken issue with mall plushie retailer Build-A-Bear  (BBW) , which is now selling its own version of fillable toys called Skoosherz. So Jazwares filed a lawsuit against Build A Bear in Los Angeles Federal Court on Monday.

Jazwares alleges that Build A Bear "blatantly and intentionally" copied Squishmallows shapes, filling texture, and look, which feature "shaped fanciful renditions" of the original toys and "simplified Asian style Kawaii faces," with "velvety velour-like" textile.

Build-A-Bear fired back with its own version, filing a counter-lawsuit in St. Louis Federal Court on the same Monday, claiming Skoosherz are based on pre-existing Build-A-Bear toys and that the brand makes it abundantly clear who is producing the plushes so as not to be confused with Squishmallows. 

"When it comes to intellectual property rights, imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery," Jazwares' lawyer Moez Kaba said in a statement.

Skoosherz was first launched in January 2021 in honor of National Hug Day. It currently sells five unique plushes, including: 

  • Pink Axolotl
  • Strawberry Cow
  • Spring Green Frog
  • Red Raptor
  • Rainbow Sparkle Teddy Bear

There are over 1,000 unique Squishmallows, though some of its most popular products include: 

  • Wendy the Frog
  • Boba
  • Regina the Corgi
  • Cam the Calico Cat
  • Anastasia the Axolotl
  • Avery the Mallard Duck
