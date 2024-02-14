A low-cost airline just added 10 new routes to where you want to fly

Those interested in flying with a low-cost airline will have more options to choose from as, after a federal judge blocked JetBlue (JBLU) 's $3.8 billion bid to take over Spirit Airlines (SAVE) , budget carriers can plan their routes for the coming year without worrying about being squeezed out by the larger airline.

Launched out of Nevada with the business model of serving cities and airports often missed by the main carriers, Allegiant Air (ALGT) just announced plans to add 10 new routes to 14 airports across the country by June 2024.

Many of the new flights take off from either Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) or McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Tennessee's Knoxville. Allegiant will start flying routes from LAX to Laredo, Texas, and Rockford, Ill., from June 12 and between Rapid City, S.D., two days later on June 14.

An Allegiant plane stands on the tarmac at a regional airport. Shutterstock

New routes 'cater to passengers and communities that have been overlooked'

From Knoxville, the new routes include a flight to Missouri's St. Louis as of June 13 and flights to Florida's Jacksonville and South Dakota's South Bend from June 14.

Florida is another big focus for Allegiant as other added routes include a flight from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) in upstate New York as well as a flight from Jacksonville to Pennsylvania's Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) and McGhee Tyson Airport.

"This expansion caters to passengers and communities we feel have been overlooked by other carriers," Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief revenue officer, said in a statement. "Allegiant's unique business model, connecting small-to-medium sized cities to vacation destinations, creates accessible travel options not otherwise available in what we believe are underserved markets."

This is why so many budget airlines have their sights set on Tennessee

To promote the new routes, Allegiant is offering fares that in some cases start at $45 for a one-way ticket. To take advantage, one will need to look on Allegiant's website for travel before Nov. 11, 2024. While there are no "blackout periods" that are common with such airline fare slasher sales, the cheapest rates are only available for flights taking off in the middle of the week during non-peak times of the year.

Allegiant's focus on Tennessee follows Southwest (LUV) 's similar announcement of a spate of new routes that included a new flight between Memphis and Las Vegas as well as Nashville and Virginia's Richmond and Cancun in Mexico launching in October.

The state has been a particularly popular destination for low-cost airlines to expand into this year because many of Tennessee's cities have a significant population needing to travel to different parts of the country but are still too small for the larger carriers to pour resources into.

According to Allegiant, Tennessee has been on its radar according to internal data which shows growth patterns as well as where customers are most interested in flying from. In particular, smaller regional cities whose residents often have to drive to a large metropolis in order to catch a flight.

"We know travelers enjoy the convenience of nonstop flights departing from their neighborhood airport," Wells said further.

