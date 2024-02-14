A cordless vacuum that's 'every bit as good as Dyson' is on sale for 52% off at Amazon ahead of Presidents Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cleaning your carpets and hard floors doesn't have to take hours of your time or require a ton of effort as long as you have the proper equipment. Instead of dropping hundreds of dollars on a name-brand vacuum cleaner, consider an Amazon shopper-loved model that's a fraction of the price ahead of Presidents Day and works just as well.

Now's your chance to score the Buture Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for only $135, a $145 discount after you apply the on-page coupon. Not only does it run as a stick vacuum, but the motor detaches and comes with accessories that allow it to be used as a handheld vacuum and cleaning wand, too. That means cleaning hard-to-reach areas like baseboards, stairs, and furniture is less of a hassle and can be done quickly and efficiently. It comes with a telescopic tube, floor brush, crevice tool, and a two-in-one brush, so you'll be set for any job.

Buture Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $135 (was $280) at Amazon

The main floor brush works well on hard floors and on low-pile carpets and rugs, where it picks up everything in its path including dust, dirt, debris, and hair. It uses a powerful motor to produce ample suction and is paired with a tangle-free brush roller that digs deep into grout and carpets to remove dirt you might not have known was there. LED lights on the front help reveal hidden messes that require extra attention.

Choose from three suction levels in manual mode or select auto mode and the vacuum will automatically adjust its suction as it switches to different surfaces or detects a lot of debris. These settings can be changed on the user-friendly interface that also displays its battery life and shows alerts if the vacuum is clogged.

Everything it sucks up goes through a six-stage filtration system including a HEPA filter that traps small particles like dust and prevents them from flying back into the air. So not only does this vacuum clean your floors, but it also helps clean the air in your home.

It runs for up to 55 minutes on a single charge depending on what mode it's in, and the removable battery can be charged on its own or on the included wall mount. It takes roughly five hours to fully recharge when the battery is dead.

Nearly 1,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and over 2,000 units have sold in the past month, so that number is expected to rise as more people reap its benefits for themselves. Several reviews compare this vacuum to Dyson, and one person went as far as to say it "works like a charm [and is] every bit as good as our Dyson." They added that it's "really impressive for the money."

"It's been an absolute game changer for our multi-story home," another shopper wrote. "The suction power is outstanding. I typically prefer using the highest power setting, but I've noticed that even on the lowest setting, it efficiently picks up every crumb and particle off the floor."

The Buture Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is already 29% off, and with the addition of Amazon's $65 coupon, it's currently at its lowest price in history, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. So don't hesitate to add it to your cart while it costs just $135.