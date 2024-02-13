This $650 air purifier that's a 'game changer' for people with allergies is now just $75 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

‎Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow on Groundhog's Day, which told everyone that spring was coming early this year. With nice weather also comes pollen and allergens, meaning now is the time to buy a new air purifier in preparation for peak allergy season.

Instead of sifting through the hundreds of options available at Amazon, consider the Morento Air Purifier that's ideal for rooms up to 1,076 square feet and is currently on sale for a whopping 88% off with double discounts. Make sure to apply the on-page coupon to secure an additional 30% off the sale price to get the best deal. According to Amazon, this air purifier typically costs $650, but for a limited time you can add it to your cart for just $75. Needless to say, that's a major steal and the good news is it'll arrive in as little as two days with a Prime membership.

Morento Air Purifier, $75 (was $650) at Amazon

Unlike other models, this air purifier uses a double-sided air inlet that pulls in air from two places at once to purify the air at a faster rate. This is one reason why it's great for large spaces. It provides clean air every hour, which is essential for anyone suffering from seasonal allergies or people near wildfires. The machine also uses a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of particles in the air including dust, pollen, smoke, pet hair, and debris as small as 0.3 microns, meaning it provides the cleanest air possible.

Not only does it cleanse the air, but it also displays your home's overall air quality so you can stay informed and see how fast it actually works. While in auto mode, it'll adjust its settings automatically to clear the air as soon as there's a change in air quality, so there's no surprises or guesswork. You can also change the settings manually with its user-friendly LED display. This is where you can choose from four fan speeds, set timers, and turn on night mode.

More than 1,600 shoppers love this air purifier so much that they have given it five stars and over 8,000 units have sold in the past 30 days. On top of that, it also happens to be one of Amazon's top 10 bestselling models. One person called it a "breath of fresh air," and went on to say that "this air purifier has been an absolute game changer for my living space, and it has exceeded my expectations in every way."

"I recently purchased this air purifier for my home, and I have been thoroughly impressed with its performance," another shopper wrote. "Since using this purifier, I have noticed a significant improvement in air quality in my home. Dust and allergens seem to be greatly reduced, and the air just feels fresher overall. Additionally, the purifier has a sleek design and runs relatively quietly, so it doesn't disrupt my daily routine."

There's no reason you have to suffer this allergy season, especially when the Morento Air Purifier is on sale with such a steep discount. Grab one now and save yourself a staggering $575 while it costs just $75 for a limited time.